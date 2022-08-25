Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Alan S. Kumble, notice
ROCKPORT — Alan S. Kumble, 94, of Rockport, Maine passed away August 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast ME.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board
ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
penbaypilot.com
Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
penbaypilot.com
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Stephen Robert Dugan, service
HELENDALE, California — Born in Rockland on August 14, 1956. Died June 13, 2022 in Helendale, California after a lengthy illness. Beloved Brother, Father, Friend and Avid Golfer. Graveside Services at Seaview Cemetery across from the Samoset Resort at High Noon, September 3.
penbaypilot.com
Municipal elections are supposed to be nonpartisan
I would like to lend my support for Doc Wallace. Doc Wallace’s integrity is beyond any doubt. Doc’s entire career shows that he would be an asset to Rockport as a Select Board member. Municipal elections are supposed to be nonpartisan. Are conservatives banned/ineligible/unworthy/excluded from consideration to be...
penbaypilot.com
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: $1,000 Worth of Pennies
The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 10-22. Brittany Barton, 37, of Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, in Thomaston May 28, 2020, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston May 28, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating under the influence (alcohol) in Thomaston, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; assault in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $300 fine all suspended; endangering the welfare of a child in Thomaston July 24, 2020, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended.
penbaypilot.com
Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district
WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Camden receives $1.6 million matching grant for Megunticook River Project
Camden is among eight recipients of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants for natural infrastructure projects. Camden’s grant amount, for the “Megunticook River Watershed Fish Passage and Flood Prevention Final Designs and Permitting,” is $1.6 million with a matching fund of $260,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
penbaypilot.com
Kenneth Guiseley, obituary
SOUTH HOPE — Kenneth “Ken” Guiseley, 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, his birthday, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a period of declining health. Born in Auburn, New York on July 20, 1933, he was the son of British immigrants, Percival and Louie (Balm) Guiseley, and grew up in nearby Skaneateles.
penbaypilot.com
Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher
Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
penbaypilot.com
Dana F. Bowden, obituary
BELMONT — Dana F. Bowden, 67 years, of Belmont, Maine, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1954, in Belfast, Maine, the son of the late Leroy and the late Gertrude (Dodge) Nickerson. After high school, he joined the United States Navy...
penbaypilot.com
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at the UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast, Maine — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include...
penbaypilot.com
West Bay Rotary’s “Chowder Challenge” This Weekend!
Back by popular demand, West Bay Rotary once again is rounding up the best chowder from area chefs as part of this year’s Camden Windjammer Days. Members of the public get to cast their votes to see who takes home top honors on Saturday, September 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. under the big tent on the Camden Public Landing.
penbaypilot.com
September brings ‘The Squirrels’ Busy Year’ StoryWalk for children to Sears Island
SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on a fall StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book The Squirrels’ Busy Year, by Martin Jenkins and illustrated by Richard Jones.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
Comments / 0