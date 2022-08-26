ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Carnival of Darkness film festival coming in September

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Get ready to get scared this year.

On Sept. 23-24, the fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival will feature North Carolina film industry members. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, located at 2100 NC-33 in Chocowinity.

It will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners with Fire Box Social, the “Horror Show II” variety show, and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror movie “Nosferatu.” There will also be different craft vendors, a costume shop and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9SwG_0hVgG56H00

The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, located at 150 W Main St. in Washington and will include screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films.

Admission costs $5 at the farm or $10 for an all-access pass to events at Raise in a Barm Farm and the Turnage. Ticket information is available through hauntedpamlico.com .

Haunted Pamlico received 133 film submissions from 28 countries. From this list, judges have selected 22 films to be screened during the festival. The finalists will be announced beginning Sept. 1.

The winners of each film category will be announced during the festival on Sept. 24, along with the winners of the Fright Photo Contest and the Haunt Season Writing Competition.

All proceeds go to Alternative Stage, the pending nonprofit which operates the event. The featured charity of the festival is Ruth’s House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Paint in the Park event coming to Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Painting, cool breezes and beautiful landscapes are all relaxing. On September 18, from 1-3 pm, the City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department and the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host the Paint in the Park event for anyone to attend. The event will take place at Town Common […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews. Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year. Several acts will provide the soundtrack for...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dickinson Avenue After Dark coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight. On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m. Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chocowinity, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Free to be me’

WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

End of Summer Glow Party coming to Emerald Isle on Sept. 4

EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – Two Emerald Isle businesses have been hearing for many years that there is not enough to do for families and kids at night. The Salty Pirate Water Park and Emerald Owl Productions are teaming up for the second time this summer to create this new opportunity. “The End of Summer […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
ourstate.com

The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern

So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#Film Industry#Carnival Of Darkness#Fire Box Social#Sci Fi#Barm Farm#House
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Askew’s Ace Hardware wins national CMN fundraiser

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Askew’s Ace Hardware won first place in the national Ace Bucket Display Contest, which benefits local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Askew’s Hardware was previously chosen as one of the top three stores in the nation competing in the contest. During the fundraiser, customers could donate $5 to Children’s Miracle Network […]
NEW BERN, NC
ourstate.com

A Well-Traveled Inn in Washington

Richard Smoot makes no bones about his role at Elmwood 1820, a luxury B&B in Washington: “I’m Carson, Mrs. Hughes, and Mrs. Patmore all rolled up in one,” he says, referring to the butler, housekeeper, and cook characters in Downton Abbey. Instead of an English estate, however, he and his husband, John Butler, are the innkeepers at a grand blue-and-white antebellum mansion with a wraparound porch and a fairy-tale-worthy spiral staircase that spans three floors.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Back to School Bash in Farmville brings out the community

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville families and students are ready to start a new school year after the first ever back-to-school bash at First Christian Church in Farmville on Saturday. The celebration included free food, school supplies, mental health resources and information on Pitt County services for parents. “It’s a celebration of the beginning of […]
FARMVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WITN

Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pollocksville business celebrates anniversary, finalist for Chick-fil-A grant

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday in Pollocksville, The Filling Station celebrated five years of serving the community. Throughout the afternoon, they recognized volunteers who have helped them over the years and highlighted their teaching kitchen, which is almost complete, along with a new forklift to help make food distributions easier. “Well, it feels like just […]
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WNCT

University of Mount Olive, BCCC announce partnership

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students who complete an Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. The University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the AAS in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd undergoes successful 16th surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd underwent a successful 16th surgery Friday, as doctors continued to clean and close wounds on what is left of his right knee. “Surgery #16 went well,” Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said in a Facebook update Friday. “A small amount of closures to the stump and both wound vac changes. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy