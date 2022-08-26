Carnival of Darkness film festival coming in September

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Get ready to get scared this year.

On Sept. 23-24, the fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival will feature North Carolina film industry members. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, located at 2100 NC-33 in Chocowinity.

It will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners with Fire Box Social, the “Horror Show II” variety show, and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror movie “Nosferatu.” There will also be different craft vendors, a costume shop and much more.

The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, located at 150 W Main St. in Washington and will include screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films.

Admission costs $5 at the farm or $10 for an all-access pass to events at Raise in a Barm Farm and the Turnage. Ticket information is available through hauntedpamlico.com .

Haunted Pamlico received 133 film submissions from 28 countries. From this list, judges have selected 22 films to be screened during the festival. The finalists will be announced beginning Sept. 1.

The winners of each film category will be announced during the festival on Sept. 24, along with the winners of the Fright Photo Contest and the Haunt Season Writing Competition.

All proceeds go to Alternative Stage, the pending nonprofit which operates the event. The featured charity of the festival is Ruth’s House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

