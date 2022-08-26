ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Municipal Courtroom dedicated to former judge

By Chase Laudenslager
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders on Thursday held a ceremony dedicating a Municipal Courtroom to the city’s first Black Municipal Judge.

Judge Richard Fields was born in Charleston on October 1, 1920.

In 1969, he became the city’s first Black Municipal Judge. He later served as a Family Court Judge and South Carolina Circuit Court Judge until his retirement in 1992.

Thursday’s ceremony was attended by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council members, and Fields himself via Zoom.

Tecklenburg said “in giving our courtroom his name, we not only recognize Judge Fields’ extraordinary accomplishments, but also set the highest possible standards of probity and excellence for all who enter this honorable court.”

A plaque in the room chronicles Fields’ life and accomplishments.

