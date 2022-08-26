Read full article on original website
Christensen Group Insurance adds to the Duluth team.
Duluth, MN, August 17, 2022: Christensen Group Insurance is excited to announce the addition of Mike Reagan as a Commercial Lines producer. Mike has 10 years of commercial lines experience and has specific expertise serving contractors and manufacturing companies. As a company that is owned 100% by the employees, Christensen...
Duluth Superior Pride returns, offering safe spaces for all ages
DULUTH — "I've had conversations with people who would serve on the Pride committee in the past," said Abby Gannon, "and they've told stories about how they tried to go around to local businesses to garner support, even three or four years ago, and had doors slammed in their faces. This year, it seems like no matter where I ask, everybody is all in to join up."
Douglas County child care team, fueled by grants, steps closer to final plan
SUPERIOR — Efforts to increase access to quality, affordable child care in Douglas County are kicking into high gear with the help of a state grant. Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with Douglas County team members Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Superior Public Library to gauge their needs.
Jeff Foster Trucking steers industry to international opportunities
SUPERIOR — Big plans are on the horizon for Jeff Foster Trucking Inc., a family-owned and operated company with four decades in the industry. As operations expanded, so has its role in the Twin Ports . The business is poised to benefit from a rebuilt interchange and Blatnik Bridge , which no longer can accommodate oversize loads.
Yvonne “Karen” Roebken
With love of God and family Yvonne “Karen” Roebken, 82, Port Wing, WI resident, died peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Superior WI. She was born July 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Russell and Yvonne (Lundgren) Krauss. She graduated from...
Twin Ports book club celebrates 25 years
DULUTH — "Frankenstein," by Mary Shelley, "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson, "Mountains Beyond Mountains" by Tracy Kidder, "Arctic Dreams" by Barry Lopez, "Stones from the River" by Ursula Hegi and "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown. What do all of these books have in common They've...
Auto racing: 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday in Proctor
PROCTOR — Minneapolis’ Travis Budisalovich (Late Models) and Hermantown’s Darrell Nelson (Modifieds) are expected to return to defend their titles at the 50th annual Silver 1000 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor. The Silver 1000 is the granddaddy of the Northland’s...
Prep volleyball: Northwestern outlasts Superior in thriller
SUPERIOR — Northwestern’s Kayla Paulsen had 17 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 17-25, 15-12) win over Superior Tuesday. The Tigers dominated play early, building a lead with Paulsen working with fellow senior Brynn Hessel to keep the Spartans off balance and forcing them into mistakes.
Raymond (Butch) Archambeau
Raymond, 83, passed on August 20, 2022 in Maine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Archambeau, niece Carrie Ruiz. He is survived by Patricia Christiansen, sister, nephew Colin Christiansen (Longrie, Sophie, Ruby) and nephew Larry Ruiz (Zachary, Evan). A celebration of life will be held...
Superior board votes to retain gender identity curriculum for fifth graders
SUPERIOR — A contested gender identity unit will remain part of the fifth grade human growth and development curriculum following a split vote of the School Board during special meeting Thursday, Aug. 25. Board President Len Albrecht and board members Steve Olson, Mike Meyer, Laura Gapske and Brooke Taylor...
