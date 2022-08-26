3A Oregon high school football: Players, teams to watch in 2022

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

A look at some of the top returning players and teams to watch in Class 3A Oregon high school football

—

Defending champions

State: Siuslaw (12-0); Coquille (10-1) won Class 2A title

Districts: Rainier (10-2 Special District 1 East); Dayton (8-2 Special District 1 West); Siuslaw (12-0 Special District 2 North); South Umpqua (11-2 Special District 2 South); Vale (10-2 Special District 3)

Teams to watch

Banks

Banks drops from 4A just four years after winning its first state championship. Banks reached the quarterfinals last fall with a senior-rich lineup led by first-team all-state TE/LB Charles White among eight all-Cowapa selections. The program returns six all-leaguers, including all-state DL Daevon Vereen (70 tackles, 21.5 for loss) and DB Jack Lyda (30 tackles, five pass breakups). Senior Christian Lyda likely slides to QB to replace Cooper Gobel (1,977 yards, 21 TDs), while junior RB Justin Walters moves up from JV to become the lead back.

Cascade Christian

The Challengers’ three losses to 3A opponents last season were by a combined 11 points to finalists Siuslaw and South Umpqua, and they come back loaded (12 returning all-Far West League selections) to make a run at their first title since 2017 and fourth overall. Senior RB Triston Wallace ran for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns, while senior QB Keith Reed threw for 1,585 yards and 15 TDs with just five interceptions, hitting senior WR Brody Sample 23 times for 325 yards and three TDs. Senior LB Cole Shields and DB Tyler Almasy each had 46 tackles.

Kennedy

The Trojans reached their fourth 2A final in the past six seasons last fall, losing to Coquille 38-28 in the championship game. Both teams moved up to 3A this season (Coquille due to reclassification; Kennedy so it could continue playing 11-man football), and the Trojans are better positioned to challenge for another title this fall, returning eight players who received all-state honors last year — including 2A offensive lineman of the year Matt Hopkins. Their biggest question mark is at quarterback, where first-team all-state pick Riley Cantu graduated. Senior Elijah Treager looks to be his likely replacement.

Rainier

The Columbians enter life without a member of the Tripp family for the first time since 2006 (seven brothers made their way through the program, with QB/DB Kenney Tripp the youngest graduating last fall). They also need to replace all-state RB/LB Stone Ware and 3A offensive lineman of the year Otto Fox, but they have posted seven winning seasons in Mike King’s previous nine years running his Diesel offense that accounted for nearly 2,900 yards last fall.

South Umpqua

The Lancers lost to Siuslaw in last year’s state final — their first appearance since sharing the 1981 title with the Vikings — but with senior QB Jace Johnson (2,343 yards, 33 touchdowns), DL Tanner Dobeck (the reigning 3A defensive lineman of the year) and DB Isaac Real leading the way, they have a good chance at getting back despite graduating 10 all-Far West selections.

Vale

Fans coming to Vale’s stadium this fall will have a more comfortable experience . Opponents will still feel the same discomfort, though. The 2021 Vikings reached the semifinals thanks to a stifling defense that allowed just 8.8 points per game last season. While they graduated four all-state members of that unit, they return senior LB Owen Crane and DL Will Friend as well as all-league picks DB Andrew Enders and DL Steven Colyer. Crane and senior WR Eli Aldred also earned all-state honors on offense. Vale has won a state-leading 12 championships in 16 finals, the last coming in 2015.

Returning all-state players

First team

QB Jace Johnson, senior, South Umpqua; Flex Dawson Cook, senior, La Pine; DL Morgan Gallagher, junior, Dayton; DL Tanner Dobeck, senior, South Umpqua (Defensive lineman of the year); DB Isaac Real, senior, South Umpqua; P J.T. Knobloch, senior, Cascade Christian; WR Owen Bruner, senior, Kennedy (2A); WR Luke Beyer, senior, Kennedy (2A); TE Brett Boen, senior, Kennedy (2A); OL Matt Hopkins, senior, Kennedy (2A offensive lineman of the year); K Charlie Beyer, senior, Kennedy (2A); DL Tom Riley, senior, Coquille (2A defensive lineman of the year); DL Briggs Snell, senior, Kennedy (2A)

Second team

QB Colton Campbell, senior, La Pine; RB Nate Arce, senior, Dayton; KR T.J. Flowers, junior, St. Mary’s; K J.T. Knobloch, senior, Cascade Christian; LB Owen Crane, senior, Vale; OL Briggs Snell, senior, Kennedy (2A); OL Hunter Greer, senior, Lakeview (2A); DL Matt Hopkins, senior, Kennedy (2A); DB Hunter Layton, senior, Coquille (2A)

Third team

WR Haakon Hanson, senior, La Pine; WR Brody Sample, senior, Cascade Christian; WR Eli Aldred, senior, Vale; Flex Ian Sissel, senior, Siuslaw; Flex Owen Crane, senior, Vale; OL Ethan Hedgecock, senior, Amity; OL Liam Benade, senior, Cascade Christian; OL Jackson Schaffeld, Sr., Vale; DL Josh Ellis, senior, Rainier; DL Will Friend, senior, Vale; LB Dawson Cook, senior, La Pine; LB Cole Shields, senior, Cascade Christian; DB Boston Hodges, junior, Dayton; DB Tyler Almasy, senior, Cascade Christian; K Jack Nguyen, senior, Creswell (2A); DL Hunter Greer, senior, Lakeview (2A); LB Isaac Berning, junior, Kennedy (2A)

Honorable mention

QB Keith Reed, senior, Cascade Christian; RB Tristan Wallace, senior, Cascade Christian; WR Dawson Little, senior, Warrenton; WR Orin Stipe, senior, Nyssa/Harper; Flex Erik Potter, senior, Yamhill-Carlton; Flex Ryan Bates, senior, Dayton; Flex T.J. Flowers, junior, St. Mary’s; Flex Waylon McKnight, senior, Sutherlin; C Luke Bellamy, senior, Santiam Christian; OL Colby Biddix, junior, Rainier; OL Matthew Moses, senior, Cascade Christian; OL Howie Rushton, senior, Nyssa; K Orin Stipe, senior, Nyssa; DL Matthew Moses, senior, Cascade Christian; DL Howie Rushton, senior, Nyssa/Harper; LB Austin Stout, senior, Rainier; LB Reagan Clark, senior, Amity; LB Orin Stipe, senior, Nyssa/Harper; LB Hunter Kemper, senior, Burns; DB Justin deSmet, junior, Dayton; K Wyatt Hesselman, junior, Banks (4A); DL Daevon Vereen, senior, Banks (4A); DB Jack Lyda, senior, Banks (4A); WR Jack Nguyen, senior, Creswell (2A); DB Elijah Traeger, junior, Kennedy (2A); DB Ridge Jantzi, junior, Salem Academy (2A)

—