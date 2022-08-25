Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnews5.com
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
actionnews5.com
4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ. Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.
actionnews5.com
Memphis organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis along with other organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival in September. The festival will offer free food, local health and wellness vendors, mobile mammograms’ from Methodist Healthcare, two painting classes, and giveaways. It will be...
actionnews5.com
Safety concerns remain at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The safety of residents at the Peppertree Apartments remains a top priority for the City of Memphis. Now, the complex must make changes before anyone else can move in. The people living there say they’ve dealt with it all from crime, to fires and more recently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Mid-South organization calls for earlier juvenile curfew, city leader calls for collaborative effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South organization is working to curb juvenile crime in the City of Memphis. Kenny Lee, vice president of the organization Ride of Tears, says young people in Memphis are out of control. “We’re constantly burying kids, people are constantly killing,” Lee said. “It’s almost like...
actionnews5.com
2 North Memphis schools come together on the gridiron to honor advocate for the city’s youth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Trezevant High School administrator says 11 of his students have been murdered in the past five years. Imagine that kind of struggle while trying to promote success among students. Coach and Assistant Principal Eric L. Brent says Trezevant is finding some academic and athletic success,...
actionnews5.com
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
actionnews5.com
MLGW resumes disconnections Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday. MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs. However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online. Interested customers must pay a minimum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on how Memphis City Council could put a referendum on the November 8 ballot to approve runoff elections for the next Memphis mayor race.
actionnews5.com
Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
actionnews5.com
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
actionnews5.com
1 teen dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Raleigh involving two teens. A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway around midnight. The 17-year-old victim died on the scene; the 18-year-old is in the hospital in...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Taylor Swift is being sued by poet and author Teresa La Dart of Southaven, who claims Swift stole the design of La Dart’s 2010 book ‘Lover” for the book accompanying Swift’s 2019 album of the same name. The lawsuit, which alleges Swift...
actionnews5.com
At least two more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with setting his dog on fire earlier this summer appeared in Shelby County court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riona, the dog, is recovering from her second surgery, with at least two more to go. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19 for Quishon...
actionnews5.com
How to improve healthy aging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aging during these turbulent times can be challenging, especially as many older adults say they have been bothered by anxiety and depression. In fact, AARP found over 60% of older adults experiences some level of anxiety in the past year. Kym Douglas joined Action News 5′s...
actionnews5.com
Celebrity hair stylist reveals top hair care trends for fall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A celebrity hair stylist is sharing the latest haircare trends for fall. Glen Coco joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to keep your scalp and hair healthy for long-term results and unique haircare treatments. Watch the...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a 26-year-old man who police say was kidnapped Sunday night. Police say that between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday night, William Nail was kidnapped from Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Brooks Road by a man named “Melvin” and another unknown man.
Comments / 0