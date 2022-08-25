ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ. Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Safety concerns remain at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The safety of residents at the Peppertree Apartments remains a top priority for the City of Memphis. Now, the complex must make changes before anyone else can move in. The people living there say they’ve dealt with it all from crime, to fires and more recently...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW resumes disconnections Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday. MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs. However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online. Interested customers must pay a minimum...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on how Memphis City Council could put a referendum on the November 8 ballot to approve runoff elections for the next Memphis mayor race.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 teen dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Raleigh involving two teens. A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway around midnight. The 17-year-old victim died on the scene; the 18-year-old is in the hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How to improve healthy aging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aging during these turbulent times can be challenging, especially as many older adults say they have been bothered by anxiety and depression. In fact, AARP found over 60% of older adults experiences some level of anxiety in the past year. Kym Douglas joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Celebrity hair stylist reveals top hair care trends for fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A celebrity hair stylist is sharing the latest haircare trends for fall. Glen Coco joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to keep your scalp and hair healthy for long-term results and unique haircare treatments. Watch the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a 26-year-old man who police say was kidnapped Sunday night. Police say that between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday night, William Nail was kidnapped from Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Brooks Road by a man named “Melvin” and another unknown man.
MEMPHIS, TN

