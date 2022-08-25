Read full article on original website
Related
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
mybighornbasin.com
Car Crashes into Elite Nails and Spa Destroying Door
A vehicle drove into the doors of Elite Nails and Spa this afternoon, a nail salon business in Cody located on Yellowstone Ave. “We were all sitting here and a lady had an appointment to get her nails done at noon, and uh, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks,” manager Tiffany Vu says.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
cowboystatedaily.com
Northern Arapaho Man’s Artwork Chosen To Commemorate 150th Yellowstone Anniversary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Northern Arapaho artist who was chosen to contribute to the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park was honored – and humbled – to be a part of such an auspicious occasion. “The Wyoming Tourism Board chose me to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
ksl.com
Underground carbon storage gaining traction in Wyoming, but years away in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In what the Bureau of Land Management is calling a "significant milestone" in fighting climate change, the first carbon sequestration project on public land was approved Friday in Wyoming. The project will take liquid carbon dioxide from the ExxonMobil Shute Creek natural gas plant about...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana
Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
National Elk Refuge Gets Gigantic Elk Incinerator To Burn Carcasses In Case Of Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) onto the National Elk Refuge near Jackson could be inevitable, a refuge official said. Incinerating infected elk carcasses would be one way of halting wasting disease’s spread among the thousands of animals that live...
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Montana in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Montana using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 29, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim O’Leary on Sylvan Pass into Yellowstone National Park. Tim writes: “While driving up Sylvan Pass heading into Yellowstone National Park this sunrise began to develop in my rear view mirror. The haze in the valley below provides a nicely subdued layering of the various drainages with Sleeping Giant Mountain Ridge rising above. Mornings before sunrise in Wyoming cannot be beat.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Flood A 1,000-Year Flood? It Was Significant But Not Likely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With parts of Texas and other states getting inundated, and Yellowstone Park still recovering from a wash-out this spring and early summer, the term “1,000 year flood” is getting tossed about. But whether that term is accurate is debatable,...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
The Donner Party Took a Critical Wrong Turn In Wyoming
When you hear the name Donner Party the first image might be of starving people stuck in a mountainside snow storm, starving, and looking at the body of a dead party member in desperation. None of that would have happened if they had not chosen a shortcut in Wyoming. The...
Comments / 2