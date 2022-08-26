ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kemp, Abrams stake out Medicaid expansion as wedge issue

ATLANTA -- Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018. Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband

The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19

Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins

After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August

(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments

(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska officials delay selection of contractors managing $1.8 billion program

Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that they are taking more time to review the five companies that bid to manage part of the state's $1.8 billion Medicaid program. State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the winning bids will be announced Sept. 23, instead of Wednesday as previously planned. He said the delay will allow time to interview each of the companies and score the interviews.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English

(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Gop#Christian
KPVI Newschannel 6

Worker alleges union threatened job over dues

(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Hampshire insurance regulators recoup $2.3M

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data. The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations,...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

DNR Law Enforcement Division names Game Warden of Year

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division recently named Game Warden First Class Brock Hoyt, who is assigned to Fulton County, as the 2022 Game Warden of the Year. Crpl. Dean Gibson from Talbot County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KPVI Newschannel 6

$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington

(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy