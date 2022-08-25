Read full article on original website
Man killed in shooting near downtown Reno Monday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 30:. An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Reno Monday night. The Reno Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Mill Street in regard to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. REMSA and Reno Fire responded to provide medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead. Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit responded to take over the investigation.
One person killed in Fernley shooting
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a shooting in Fernley Monday morning. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting located in the 900 block of Mesa Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. The caller advised that a victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
RTC offering free shuttle rides to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be offering free transit to the annual Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook Off this week, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort. From Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5,...
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Two hospitalized, 22-year-old arrested after late night stabbing, shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after two separate incidents of shooting and stabbing in Sparks Saturday night, police say. According to the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), patrol officers responded to a report of stabbing in 670 Greenbrae Drive located inside Greenbrae Center at 11:07 p.m.
Crews knock down shed fire in Sparks backyard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a shed fire in the backyard of a house on 16th St. in Sparks Monday morning. A patrolling officer saw the fire on Aug. 29 and reported it. No buildings other than the shed were damaged. Authorities said...
Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
Bird scooters allowed on UNR campus to start new school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Bird scooters are now allowed on the UNR campus to start the 2022-2023 school year. Geofencing that previously prevented the electric scooters from entering the university campus had disappeared as of Monday. The university announced the expansion of the scooter program...
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School temporarily closed due to flooding
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (BMCHS) is temporarily closed due to flooding, school officials say. According BMCHS, there is a flooding in the academic wing of the school which was discovered on Sunday, August 28. The flood is believed to be from a broken waterline south of the campus.
Nevada Museum of Art commissions public work of art as part of expansion project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As a part of Nevada Museum of Art's plans to complete a $60 million expansion project, the museum has commissioned artists David Allen Burns and Austin Young, who comprise the Fallen Fruit Collective, to create a large-scale public work of art entitled "Monument to Sharing".
