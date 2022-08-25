Tulsans react to Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

TULSA, Okla. — President Biden’s move to forgive federal student loans is leaving many upset and others relieved to have some of their debt wiped out. The President said after being on hold for COVID, payments will bein once again in January 2023 for the parts of debt not forgiven.

Student loan forgiveness is a polarizing issue with many people upset about their tax dollars going towards what people on Fox23′s Facebook page are saying is “paying off other people’s debts.”

With as many people upset, there’s just as many people finding relief after President Biden’s announcement to forgive $10,000 or $20,000 in federal loans.

Jennifer Rigney graduated college 10 years ago and is $50,000 in debt. She said her payments toward her student loans are about $400 a month.

“I only have 13-percent paid and they projected and should have loans paid of by 2041,” she said.

In college, Rigney was a single mom of two.

“I had no help, so I had to take out the full amount to go to school and provide for my kids, but now I’m having to shuffle around this and that in order to pay the loans,” Rigney said.

She added, her family is on a tight budget.

“How much food do we afford this week? Because I have to pay the loans,” Rigney said.

Under President Biden’s relief efforts, she qualifies for $20,000 in forgiveness. Which she said is a huge relief, but as inflation soars she still wonders how she’ll pay her monthly payments come January while budgeting for increasing prices everywhere else.

When it comes to student loan debt, financial coach Katy Hylander said she sees a lot of fear and anxiety among her clients. She said when it comes to paying loans off and balancing for inflation, there’s more wiggle room in your checks than you think. She added, budgeting is key.

“All budgeting is telling your money where to go instead of getting to the end of the month and you’re like, where did my money go? You literally just write down every expensive you have. You can look back the past two, three months and see what bills are coming out and you’d be surprised how much margin you have once you start getting intentional about where you’re spending your money,” Hylander said.

Hylander added, budgeting comes with discipline and cutting back on extra expenses like eating out or vacations.

“Where can I cut back? What can I cut out completely? Then you can really make some room to add in your student loan payments you’ll be adding back in January or you can start increasing your income as well to really make some progress,” she said.

Hylander added, for those with student loan debt, making minimum payments isn’t beneficial.

“Making minimum payments is really not a good game plan because you will never get ahead. You will spend 40+ years trying to pay back your loans so if you’re really wanting to make aggressive progress you have to pay more than just minimum payment,” Hylander said.

Hylander also suggested for those getting ready to decide on a college, pick an affordable college and apply for scholarships like it’s a full-time job.

