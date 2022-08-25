Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Did You Know Idaho Has Beaches? Here are 7 of the Best Ones!
Sure, we don’t have oceans here in Idaho, but did you know we have some of the most amazing beaches?. And if you didn't know... there are even a bunch of awesome islands in Idaho, too. But today is National Beach Day, so of course we’ve gotta highlight the...
idahobusinessreview.com
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
eastidahonews.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Watch a Beautiful Double Rainbow Appear in a Summer Hailstorm at Idaho Lake
Much of Idaho is experiencing a heatwave and record-breaking temperatures this week. But if you were in Northern Idaho a few days ago you might have experienced a rare summer hailstorm, complete with a beautiful double rainbow. Hailstorm Over Idaho Lake Produces Cool Double Rainbow. The video was recorded on...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
kmvt
Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday. Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital. A member...
Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
townandtourist.com
19 Best Romantic Getaways in Idaho (Hotels, Resorts, & Lodges)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Idaho is a romantic treasure tucked into the Pacific Northwest of the Western United States. Its natural landscape makes it an idyllic place for any couple to visit.
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
kmvt
Portions of the CJ Strike Reservoir closed to sturgeon fishing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir has been shut down to sturgeon fishing following 20 dead sturgeon found within the closure area. Between now and September 25th, sturgeon fishing is closed on a portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek, this is after 20 sturgeon fish were found dead in that area.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States
If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
Do Idahoans Actually Use the Words Whistle Pigs
What the heck is a whistle pig? I raised the question with several people who’ve lived in Idaho all their lives or for a very long time and couldn’t get an answer. One guy at work did tell me it’s what people in Colorado call a marmot. But he’s never heard anyone use the term in Idaho.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire continues to spread rapidly
The Rum Creek Fire continues to burn out of control in southwest Oregon, growing another 1,924 acres overnight, officials said Tuesday.
idahoednews.org
Idaho has a tool in place to prevent school tragedies
With the school year upon us and in light of recent events in Texas and elsewhere, I want to raise awareness of parents and school leaders about a tool to help keep our students safe. Offered by the Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program, See Tell...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
