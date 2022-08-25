Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws. Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and...
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
Iowa Park museum needs donations to expand so more people can take part in the city’s history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand. The museum features items from Iowa Parks history such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist jack stevens. “It’s a little piece of me. I’m...
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time. Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause. Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six...
Storm chances continue Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with a few storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms.
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.
United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations. It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Checks were presented Sunday night. The company president said the event is a cornerstone of charitable giving done with...
Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags. General admission tickets are $150...
WFFD contains grass fire near Wellington Lane
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday on the north side of the city after it spread and ignited three brush piles. Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 12:30 p.m. near Wellington Lane and Riley Road as the fire spread through approximately eight acres.
BBB warns of sports streaming scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high school football season starts back up, the Better Business Bureau warned Monday of sports streaming scams. COVID restrictions caused many schools to begin streaming their football, baseball and other games online. Scams reportedly followed this move. BBB officials said the scam works...
Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief...
Body found on 9th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body found on 9th Street in Wichita Falls. Sgt. Maloney of the WFPD was on the scene and told our crews the body was discovered by someone walking in the area who smelled something coming from some bushes. Police...
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presented a 6% increase in property taxes at Monday’s public hearing on the 2023 budget, the first increase in three years. That equals around a three and a half cent increase per $100 to your bill. It would vary...
Mistrial declared for murder suspect after defense attorney arrested
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A mistrial has been declared in the Montague County trial of a man accused of abusing a two-year-old girl, leading to her death in 2018. Joshua Thomas Fulbright is accused of murder after an investigation found he abused the child. According to Casey Hall, the...
