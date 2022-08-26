Read full article on original website
Pads and tampons are now free of charge in many county-owned buildings
Free pads and tampons are now available in public restrooms throughout Leon County. That comes as part of an effort to combat “period poverty.”. The supplies can be found in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in the county’s libraries, parks, county owned buildings and at the health department.
Leon Library's Cosmicon introduces young artists to the comic book genre
It seems comic book art remains a source of fascination for young people. A lot of kids - as well as their parents - packed a program room at the main Leon County Library on Saturday, Aug. 27 in hopes of sharpening their graphic novel skills. One of the instructors...
Caban edges out Bell for second place in Leon County Commission District 2 race
In the Leon County Commission District 2 race, Christian Caban still barely leads Lynda Bell for the second-place finish. A machine recount followed by a hand recount left Caban with a 13-vote advantage over Bell. That means Caban will take on Hannah Crow in November. Crow handily beat her opponents...
Retired teacher, now full-time author, updates his books on baseball and Bob
A Tallahassee writer, who also has been a high school teacher, journalist and avid baseball fan, has updated two of his books. After a dozen years teaching language arts and journalism at Gadsden County High School, John Nogowski, the teacher many students referred to as “Mr. Nogo,” is long last at liberty.
One of Florida's most historically significant state parks remains a seldom seen site
One of Florida’s most obscure state parks is also its most important when it comes to ancient history. Park officials and others connected with that history conducted a very public “open house” on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Letchworth-Love Mounds State Park near Monticello. The park is...
First-time local candidates find wins in losing
The races for Tallahassee mayor and three Leon County Commission seats are still wide open after the primary election. For those candidates who are no longer in the running, the question may be whether to run again. First-time candidate Donna Pearl Cotterell has been a teacher, founder of a non-profit...
Most Leon County, Tallahassee incumbents cruised to re-election but voter discontent is real
With a recount in one county commission race now resolved, the field is set for Leon County and City of Tallahassee offices in November. Christian Caban edged out Lynda Bell to make the runoff for Leon County Commission District 2. He will face Hannah Crow in the general election. Caban is one of more than a dozen new names that jumped into local politics this year. Yet as the dust settled, most of the area’s incumbents secured their re-election during the primary.
A teenager is charged with having a loaded gun at a Leon County high school football game
The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old male was arrested Friday night at Cox Stadium with a loaded gun. A school resource deputy working security at the game between Godby and Lincoln made the arrest. The deputy spotted the teen wearing a jacket with a bulge in the front pocket and did a pat-down search.
FAMU responds after the football team voices its plan to protest following an eligibility debacle
Florida A&M University’s football season got underway in North Carolina this past weekend in a game that almost didn’t happen due to last-minute problems with eligibility that resulted in 20 players, some starters, having to sit out. Now, the team is promising to protest until changes are made in the athletics department and the university's president is vowing to make that happen.
