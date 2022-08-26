With a recount in one county commission race now resolved, the field is set for Leon County and City of Tallahassee offices in November. Christian Caban edged out Lynda Bell to make the runoff for Leon County Commission District 2. He will face Hannah Crow in the general election. Caban is one of more than a dozen new names that jumped into local politics this year. Yet as the dust settled, most of the area’s incumbents secured their re-election during the primary.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO