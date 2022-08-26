ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

Pads and tampons are now free of charge in many county-owned buildings

Free pads and tampons are now available in public restrooms throughout Leon County. That comes as part of an effort to combat “period poverty.”. The supplies can be found in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in the county’s libraries, parks, county owned buildings and at the health department.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wfsu.org

First-time local candidates find wins in losing

The races for Tallahassee mayor and three Leon County Commission seats are still wide open after the primary election. For those candidates who are no longer in the running, the question may be whether to run again. First-time candidate Donna Pearl Cotterell has been a teacher, founder of a non-profit...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Most Leon County, Tallahassee incumbents cruised to re-election but voter discontent is real

With a recount in one county commission race now resolved, the field is set for Leon County and City of Tallahassee offices in November. Christian Caban edged out Lynda Bell to make the runoff for Leon County Commission District 2. He will face Hannah Crow in the general election. Caban is one of more than a dozen new names that jumped into local politics this year. Yet as the dust settled, most of the area’s incumbents secured their re-election during the primary.
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ramble#Lying Down#Eastside Library
wfsu.org

FAMU responds after the football team voices its plan to protest following an eligibility debacle

Florida A&M University’s football season got underway in North Carolina this past weekend in a game that almost didn’t happen due to last-minute problems with eligibility that resulted in 20 players, some starters, having to sit out. Now, the team is promising to protest until changes are made in the athletics department and the university's president is vowing to make that happen.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy