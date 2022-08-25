ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary. Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail. They say...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect. The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m....
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old boy. They say Joseph Altig left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. You will not need to identify yourself to give information. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs. “My kids did kind of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UNR to allow bird scooters on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday afternoon that road improvements to Mill Street have been completed after seven months of work. The project began in February of this year and focused on improvements to Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers. Pedestrian...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs. Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV

