KOLO TV Reno
Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary. Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail. They say...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
KOLO TV Reno
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect. The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m....
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old boy. They say Joseph Altig left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. You will not need to identify yourself to give information. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness...
KOLO TV Reno
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
KOLO TV Reno
Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs. “My kids did kind of...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a board certified chiropractic neurologist and a chiropractic physician. He’s a frequent contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break helping people live their best lives by understanding how the brain impacts their overall health. Monday, Dr. Gates explained in further...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
KOLO TV Reno
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday afternoon that road improvements to Mill Street have been completed after seven months of work. The project began in February of this year and focused on improvements to Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers. Pedestrian...
KOLO TV Reno
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs. Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for the Arts for All Nevada’s largest fundraiser ever, “A Night at the Mansion”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Night at the Mansion is an evening of exploration and creativity hosted by Arts for All Nevada. This 21 and older event is fundraiser for all the amazing work the non-profit does to bring quality fine art classes to the public and implement art programs in the school systems.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Meet the brand behind the “Reno Made Me Do It” slogan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crystal Galas and her partner, Anthony Galas, moved to Reno 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she took the leap of faith to start her own business. The two created a graphic tee and accessories line that has turned into...
KOLO TV Reno
Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
