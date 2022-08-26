Tigers’ Jackson fills out first coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He’s been on the job for less than three months but new Tigers baseball coach Kerrick Jackson has been hard at work.

Thursday, Jackson finalized his first coaching staff out at the U of M with the hiring of Julian Henson and Ryan Huber as assistants.

Huber is a holdover from Daron Schoenrock’s tenure and will help coach the infielders.

Henson is coming home, after prepping at Cordova High Schools, graduating from the U of M and spending five years in the Mariners and Astros system.

“His passion for me is second to none. It’s important for me to make sure that we’re creating an environment for minority coaches, especially the ones that are quality. He’s one of those,” Jackson said. “Then the ties to the community. He bleeds Memphis blue, got his degree from here, grew up here. So I think when you can add people to a situation that it means something to them, prior to them being a part of it and then the idea of them being a part of it, is truly the icing on the cake. I think you can’t mess with that.”

