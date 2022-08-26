ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

By Julye Wemple
 5 days ago

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say.

Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m.

Spickard happened to be driving by, saw her walking, and picked her up, Lander allegedly told police. Spickard drove her to his house, where he strangled her and forcibly raped her, according to Lander. He then drove her to Buckhorn and dropped her off, she said.

Lander was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and evidence for a sexual assault collection was taken, court records show.

Related reading: Baby clinging to life after alleged abuse

In the days after the alleged assault, Lander reported her friends and family members were getting texts about her being raped from a “spoofed” number. Rafferty investigated and discovered the number was owned by bandwith.com and was being used through a company called Pinger. Pinger offers voice-over internet calling and text messaging services, Rafferty noted.

Spickard denied ever seeing Lander the day of the alleged assault and gave police an accounting of his day that matched the location data on his phone. The data did now show Spickard in Bloomsburg at any time, and a surveillance camera across the street from his home did not show him or Lander coming to or leaving his house, charges say.

Lander had allegedly deleted the location data from her phone.

Rafferty requested Lander’s email address, which she provided. That email address was linked to the Pinger phone number used to send texts to Lander’s friends and family, Rafferty said.

The rape kit results showed no seminal fluid and the only DNA found was Lander’s, according to police. The test cost $1,936.

Related reading: Mom, boyfriend facing charges for allegedly abusing infant again

Rafferty asked Lander to come to the police station to talk about the alleged assault, but she said wanted to drop the investigation. She did not recant her story, but once police told her she would be charged for the false report, she reportedly said she was a recovering addict, has mental health issues, and was off her medication.

She was also pregnant, likely with Spickard’s baby, and not in her right state of mind, Lander told Rafferty.

Lander and Lindsay were arrested in July and charged with abusing the baby and causing brain damage. The infant, Octavia, had already sustained life-threatening injuries that police say were caused by Lindsay earlier this year.

Lander, Bloomsburg, was charged with filing a false report to incriminate another and making a false statement to police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Comments / 6

wickedlovely
4d ago

and this is the kind of woman who makes everyone question other assault cases. she should go to prison just for a false accusation

