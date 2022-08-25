ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Legal basis for FBI raid has been 'blown apart': Former Supreme Court law clerk

Mike Davis joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the FBI and their recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. MIKE DAVIS: So, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized and politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump, they say he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible as the commander in chief he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America

Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway on calls within GOP to move on from Trump: 'You go first'

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway warned against Republicans moving on from from former President Trump as fallout from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago continues. Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss Trump's political influence and the future of the GOP. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Those who want to move on from Trump,...
POTUS
Fox News

FBI agent accused of political bias, suppressing Hunter Biden laptop leaves the bureau

An FBI agent who was accused of bias in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop has resigned. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau, Fox News has learned. Thibault retired over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter. He was walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure, per the source.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
