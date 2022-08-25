Read full article on original website
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Legal basis for FBI raid has been 'blown apart': Former Supreme Court law clerk
Mike Davis joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the FBI and their recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. MIKE DAVIS: So, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized and politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump, they say he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible as the commander in chief he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.
MSNBC pundit who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation tapped for Intelligence Advisory Board
President Biden on Friday announced his intent to appoint MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash, who insisted Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop was Russian disinformation, to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. The authenticity of Biden's laptop has since been verified by numerous news organizations, but Bash was among more than 50...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Gingrich on GOP's red wave, the IRS audit from hell and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?… Continue reading…. FIVE THINGS – FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago: here are 5 things the redacted affidavit reveals… Continue reading…. NEWT GINGRICH – Media refuse to see Republican wave...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
White House says unvaccinated migrants allowed in US and tennis player who isn’t are 'two different things’
The White House sidestepped a question about why it continues to let untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants into the United States while tennis star Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter to play in this year's U.S. Open. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned the Biden administration about the paradox...
Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America
Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
Fmr fed prosecutor: DOJ reviewing Trump docs on their own 'almost like they asked for a license to be sloppy'
A federal judge said over the weekend that she intended to appoint a special master to go through materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, but on Monday the Department of Justice revealed that its own employees already reviewed them. While the Justice Department used a...
NBC News reporter says ‘Trumpism’ should be covered as a ‘violent fairytale of revenge’
NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who describes his focus as the "dystopia beat," vilified pro-Trump Republicans in a Monday tweet for being focused on political "revenge" and "retribution" instead of "facts." "I think it's time we start covering Trumpism for what it is now. It's no longer a political movement....
Kellyanne Conway on calls within GOP to move on from Trump: 'You go first'
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway warned against Republicans moving on from from former President Trump as fallout from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago continues. Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss Trump's political influence and the future of the GOP. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Those who want to move on from Trump,...
FBI agent accused of political bias, suppressing Hunter Biden laptop leaves the bureau
An FBI agent who was accused of bias in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop has resigned. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau, Fox News has learned. Thibault retired over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter. He was walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure, per the source.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Gunman opens fire at grocery store, remembering the fallen heroes of Kabul and more top headlines
SHOPPING TERROR - Multiple people killed inside Oregon grocery store after man opens fire with AR-15 style rifle. Continue reading …. HEROES OF KABUL – Family opens up about fallen Marine’s tireless efforts to help Afghan women and children before her death. Continue reading …. CLEAR AND PRESENT...
Lindsey Graham responds to Biden rally rejoinder: 'Your vice president was bailing out rioters'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responded to President Biden's apparent critique during a rally Tuesday when he appeared to suggest Graham was calling for "blood in the streets" with a comment made on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America." Speaking at a campaign-style event where he expressed support for Rep. Matt...
