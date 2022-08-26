ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 9

jakecutter
5d ago

I’m surprised the crowd wasn’t chanting China China China when the patriot was being removed

Reply(5)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Rockville, MD
Society
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Rockville, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
MARYLAND STATE
k105.com

W. Kentucky woman faces up to 56 years in prison after pleading guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

A western Kentucky woman pled guilty this week to charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Sherry Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pled guilty in the District of Columbia to all counts in a superseding indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers (by) using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Protest
local21news.com

Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WAYNESBORO, PA
DC News Now

Trial Board Process held in Frederick against SPO Monaco

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A special police officer with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says he’s facing backlash after coming forward as a whistleblower. He faced disciplinary action during a hearing today, but he says it’s all because he complained about a “hostile” workplace environment. Tuesday, Frederick County Special Police Officer Scott Monaco […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy