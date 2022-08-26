Read full article on original website
jakecutter
5d ago
I’m surprised the crowd wasn’t chanting China China China when the patriot was being removed
Reply(5)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools orientation instructs students on gender identity 'non-disclosure'
EXCLUSIVE — Middle and high school students in Fairfax County Public Schools were subjected to an orientation presentation this year informing them that they had a "right" of "non-disclosure" for their gender identity . The presentation, obtained by the Washington Examiner, detailed to students the requirements of the school...
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Brian Robinson shooting highlights DC's struggle with juvenile crime
The shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson this weekend renewed scrutiny of a problem that is gripping the nation’s capital: a rise in violent juvenile crime. Police blamed two black juveniles for the crime on Sunday evening that left Robinson, the Commanders’ running back, with non-life-threatening injuries in...
RELATED PEOPLE
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports
An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
PLANetizen
Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
k105.com
W. Kentucky woman faces up to 56 years in prison after pleading guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
A western Kentucky woman pled guilty this week to charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Sherry Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pled guilty in the District of Columbia to all counts in a superseding indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers (by) using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
Towerlight
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Towson University is expected to become a minority-majority campus after several years of nearly half of its incoming classes identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the school announced Monday. About 57% of TU’s incoming class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, according to university data. Based on the...
Trial Board Process held in Frederick against SPO Monaco
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A special police officer with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says he’s facing backlash after coming forward as a whistleblower. He faced disciplinary action during a hearing today, but he says it’s all because he complained about a “hostile” workplace environment. Tuesday, Frederick County Special Police Officer Scott Monaco […]
Washington, DC crime: At least 12 people shot in violent day across city
At least 12 people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, as violent crime continues to rock the nation's capital. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the first incident took place after 2:05 a.m. Police responded to a double shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman on Florida Avenue Northwest D.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities, Don’t Fall For New USPS Texting Scam In Washington
There is a new text scam in Tri-Cities and the surrounding area that you need to be aware of. I received this text below yesterday morning saying I could not receive a package that was to be delivered from USPS because my address was not correct. Once i clicked the...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
msn.com
‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 9