RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 30:. An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Reno Monday night. The Reno Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Mill Street in regard to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. REMSA and Reno Fire responded to provide medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead. Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit responded to take over the investigation.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO