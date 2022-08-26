Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Free workforce trainings expanded to more Hawaiʻi residents
Hawaiʻi residents are now eligible to apply for free short-term trainings leading to industry credentials in the resilient sectors of healthcare, technology and the skilled trades through the Hana Career Pathways program. The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges’ program that has been serving unemployed and underemployed residents was recently expanded to include those who are currently employed.
the university of hawai'i system
Nearly $1.5M grant for UH Hilo will help 1st-generation, low-income haumāna
A free year-round University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo program designed to prepare Hawaiʻi Island high school haumāna (students) for college will receive a nearly $1.5 million math and science grant for five years through the U.S. Department of Education Federal TRIO Programs. The Upward Bound Hilo Math...
the university of hawai'i system
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
the university of hawai'i system
Monitoring COVID-19 virus in Honolulu wastewater focus of UH public impact research
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers are analyzing wastewater collected in Honolulu for the COVID-19 virus and its properties to gain a greater understanding of the virusʻs community spread. The technique that may be utilized in the future to measure the presence of other types of viruses.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Nahenahe
—Soft, sweet, melodious, as music or a gentle voice. “The MELE or Music & Entertainment Learning Experience program at Honolulu Community College trains students such as singers with nahenahe voices about song writing, record production, contracts and career management in the music industry.”. —Stefanie Sasaki, Honolulu Community College. For more...
the university of hawai'i system
NSF director visits UH, meets with faculty and students
The University of Hawaiʻi System has received more than $427 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) over a 10-year period from fiscal year 2012 through 2021 for cutting-edge research in a variety of fields. On August 30, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan visited UH Mānoa to learn more about the world-class research conducted by faculty, students and staff.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa to honor Hawaiʻi’s last reigning Queen this Friday
Hues of purple drape the Queen Liliʻuokalani Center for Student Services (QLCSS) building at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in honor of her majesty’s 184th lā hānau (birthday) this Friday, September 2. Born at her family home in Pūowaina, Oʻahu, Lydia Liliʻu Loloku Walania...
the university of hawai'i system
Free mental health services available to UH Mānoa students
As the fall 2022 semester kicks off, students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa may feel both excited and nervous about transitioning into a new academic year. Amidst the demands of school, work, family, social life and extracurriculars, students may wonder where to go if they find themselves needing support for their mental health and wellbeing.
the university of hawai'i system
Vote now Hawaiʻi! UH Mānoa up for top esports team
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa esports program has been nominated for the best collegiate esports program of the year award for the second consecutive year, and its team leader, Nyle Sky Kauweloa, has been nominated for the collegiate esports ambassador of the year award. The public can vote for the team and Kauweloa on the Esports Awards website until November 30. The finalists were announced on August 25.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer earns PacWest preseason honors
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team earned the No. 2 spot in the 2022 PacWest Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll. Additionally, two student-athletes were selected for individual All-PacWest preseason awards. Reigning 2021 conference Player of the Year Daelenn Tokunaga and Goalkeeper of the Year Viviana Poli were both selected for the same respective preseason honors.
the university of hawai'i system
Little League championship team led by UH alumnus
Team Honolulu captured the 2022 Little League World Series (LLWS) championship game, 13-3, over Curaçao, August 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s manager, Gerald Oda, is a 1997 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate in political science. Oda was also the manager when his Honolulu team won the LLWS championship in 2018.
