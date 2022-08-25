ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out

When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
City
Presidio, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Port Isabel, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Texas City, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
San Augustine, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s CSI recognized by Texas Division IAI

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) During the Texas IAI Conference, the Commission ran a pilot exam in which El Paso County Sheriff’s Office CSI Thea Navarro had the opportunity to be a candidate for the exam. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are proud to announce that CSI Navarro is one of the first to obtain […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ysleta
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.   Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy