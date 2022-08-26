Pictured here is a charter aboard the Native Son out of Hillsboro Inlet this week. It is so crazy to think that one day you can get completely skunked and catch nothing and the next day the rod is bent on a fish for hours. You never truly know what you’re going to get when you go out fishing and I believe that is the beauty of it. In this picture you can see bonito, mahi-mahi, blackfin tuna, king mackerel and barracuda.

HILLSBORO BEACH, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO