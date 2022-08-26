Read full article on original website
Redevelopment of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club raising financial, permitting concerns
Lighthouse Point – The long-sought developer’s agreement with the owner of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club remains unsigned and is holding up construction on the 12-acre site. Last week, commissioners heard from Paterson Projects President Terry Paterson that he was negotiating a $50 million loan that will close...
Generous gift assures city a bright Christmas; mayor’s salary increases
Lighthouse Point – This city’s 19-year-old Christmas tree will glow even brighter this year. Real estate company Campbell Rosemurgy is donating a brand new 26-foot artificial pine complete with LED lights, ornaments and snow tubes. The tree is lit annually at the city’s Lighthouse A’Glow event in Frank McDonough Park.
At Home with Gary: Reading the Fort Lauderdale home sale tea leaves
Greater Fort Lauderdale homes for sale are facing a similar fate as those in other parts of the country. Rising mortgage rates spooked buyers and stalled what had been an extended bull market for home sales. Even as prices level off and dropping mortgage rates led to rising inventories of existing homes, the bag can best be described as mixed.
Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1
“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
Northwest residents reject consultant’s vision
Deerfield Beach – Multi-use buildings that feature both residential and commercial uses will bring more density and traffic into the Northwest Corridor, say residents of the area. It’s a potential change they do not support. Responding to a study done by graduate students at Florida Atlantic University to...
Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting
Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
Jerry Johnson, “a gentleman’s gentleman,” leaves a legacy at Pompano Beach Marine Center
Jerry Johnson, 77, owner of Pompano Beach Marine Center, passed away in late July just months after celebrating the 60th Anniversary of his business. To many who knew him he was old-school and considered “a gentleman’s gentleman,” doing deals on handshakes: an icon in the South Florida marine community.
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
Deerfield Beach High Class of ’72: Where are you?
Deerfield Beach – The hunt is on for members of the class of ’72, the first graduates of Deerfield Beach High School. Armed with social media, emails and exhaustive research, a reunion committee has found about two-thirds of the graduating class of 595. What awaits the high school’s...
Eye on the Arts: Official launch party for new spoken word label
Sunday, Aug. 28, is a landmark evening at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. That’s when Profitcy Society – a new spoken word label that is the creation of The Round Table Project – will hold its official launch party. On June 9, this column featured Sarahca Peterson...
Out of the Pulpit: “We are all works in progress”
Last month we celebrated the creation of the United States of America. The preamble of its constitution sought to establish “a more perfect” union. This call to perfection predates even the words of Jesus, who asked his followers “to be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The perfection Jesus refers to here is “holiness.”
Beacon Light Barber & Salon carries on tradition, friendship and style
Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.
Voters will decide Aug. 23 if school safety, mental health services and teachers’ pay tax is renewed
Unless voters approve a one cent ad valorem tax in the Aug. 23 primary election, Broward County schools will lose millions in funding, money that now pays for 500 security guards, 100 mental health workers and $82 million in teachers’ compensation. The ballot measure was approved unanimously by the...
Hudak plans to seek another term in March
Deerfield Beach – Dist. 1 Commissioner Mike Hudak will seek reelection in March 2023, an announcement he made in an email to key supporters. The news came as an agenda item for his Aug. 25 District 1 meeting along with other subjects such as the code enforcement process, troubled properties, updates to the CRA and short- term rentals.
Early voting for primaries underway; find out where
Broward County’s one million-plus voters were eligible to begin casting ballots last Saturday at early voting locations that will remain open through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary election day is Aug. 25 and for many of those voters, the voting sites will have changed due to a major recasting of precincts.
First round for beach smoking ban passes
Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
Northwest residents hold rally in support of vice mayor
Pompano Beach – In response to the attempt by Mayor Rex Hardin to strip Beverly Perkins of her position as vice mayor, a group of residents organized a show of support Monday outside the commission chambers. Hardin’s attempt to remove Perkins stems from an April video that was recently...
Boy Scouts give cemetery a little love and care
Pompano Beach – Working together for the benefit of Westview Community Cemetery and to help a fellow scout with his Eagle project, the scouts of Troop 360 from Coral Springs came out July 31 to give the old cemetery some new shine. Led by Life Scout Orion DuBois, the...
Fishing Report: Every day is a new day at sea
Pictured here is a charter aboard the Native Son out of Hillsboro Inlet this week. It is so crazy to think that one day you can get completely skunked and catch nothing and the next day the rod is bent on a fish for hours. You never truly know what you’re going to get when you go out fishing and I believe that is the beauty of it. In this picture you can see bonito, mahi-mahi, blackfin tuna, king mackerel and barracuda.
Senior, Alzheimer’s and community services set to resume this month
Deerfield Beach – The familiar doors of the Northeast Focal Point Senior Center, also known as the Center for Active Aging, are about to swing open again for senior citizens. Preparations are underway for a mid-August opening of the Adult Day Care Center and the Alzheimer’s Day Care Center.
