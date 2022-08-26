Read full article on original website
Grow the Stroll- New button required for Holiday Stroll events
The Holiday Stroll has been an annual event in Red Wing for 21 years, and the organizers are hoping to continue making the event better each year. In order to continue to make the event better each year, Downtown Main Street has to invest more in the event and seek new forms of funding to bring new activities to the stroll.
Teen balances training, raising money
Likely by the time anyone is beginning their shift at work in the morning, Red Wing’s Jack Cashman has been training for his next biathlon event. On one particular Saturday, he had already ridden his bike 24 miles before 9 a.m. He’s training hard and taking it seriously.
Community Mike: Mike Murphy has been providing sound for 52 years
The band started playing the 1968 Dave Mason song “Feeling Alright.”. Mike Murphy turned a couple of knobs on the sound board and then started dancing. He danced off the stage and onto the grass lawn. He danced from one side of the park to the other. This was...
News of the past: Goodhue County winners head to State Fair
Generations of local youngsters have enjoyed the refreshing water of the Cannon River by swinging from a rope suspended from the old railroad trestle. For safety’s sake, the rope was cut down recently and this week, workers began dismantling the old trestle. A second trestle across Highway 20 was torn down last year as part of the new bridge construction project.
Don Kliewer joins the City Council
Prior to Don Kliewer’s first City Council meeting as an official council member, the city staff held a reception to welcome Kliewer into the new position. Community members, council members and city staff gathered to welcome Kliewer. “I think it is the beginning of some new mindsets for the...
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley
An uprooted tree and other storm debris scattered outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The City of Apple Valley is recovering after severe storms – and a possible tornado – caused major damage on Saturday evening.
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors
This is an exciting year at the Minnesota State Fair for many reasons – but the wide array of new food vendors has us particularly excited. This year, there are 10 new vendors, serving foods ranging from pizza to root beer; arepas to steak dinners. I went along on...
Revving up the horsepower: Growing group of women challenge men on track
The two drivers pushed the accelerator pedals to the floor. The engines roared as they hurtled toward each other. Their cars slammed together, the violence of the collision evident in the wham and crumpling sheet metal, the two drivers pitching forward, their seat belts straining. Then they backed up and...
Letter: Strong schools, strong community
We live in Welch, inside the Red Wing School District boundaries, but due to work and family preferences, chose to open enroll our kids into Hastings schools. Last fall, a slate of three extreme candidates won the election and were seated on the Hastings School Board. While their campaign slogan of “Kids Over Politics” sounded great, the reality of the election has been disastrous.
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Oh, deer!: Hungry deer causing huge problems for farmers
Deer chomping on corn and beans in Les Anderson’s Welch fields are racking up an incredible tab. $25,000 to $30,000 a year. That’s the loss in yields that Anderson has seen from deer eating crops in the field. “They are out of control,” he said. “It’s a big...
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
Letter: Life is better
I am so pleased that Dean Hove is still willing to serve us on our City Council. Everything that makes Red Wing special comes from caring elected representatives at City Hall. Our vibrant local economy during a time when recession is a real possibility elsewhere is a testament to the skill of our leaders.
Letter: Outrageous expenditure
I just read that the City Council approved the purchase of 6/10ths of a mile of a trail, for $4 million dollars. That is outrageous. I have yet to hear what benefit there is going to be for the citizens of Red Wing. I can tell you right now that I will not see any benefit.
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
