mocoshow.com
Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died
Victor Cascella, 62, of Gaithersburg has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
WJLA
Police looking for man they say grabbed teen girl walking down sidewalk in Fairfax County
RESTON, Va. (7News) — A man grabbed a teenage girl while she walked down the sidewalk Tuesday, Fairfax County Police said. Fairfax officers called the incident an "attempted abduction." It took place in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue in Reston. Police said a the girl broke free...
WJLA
Police ID driver who died after slamming into Gaithersburg home, sparking massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A driver has died after slamming his car into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Montgomery County fire crews were at the scene...
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames
The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
WJLA
Father charged for leaving child inside vehicle stolen by suspect in Arlington: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. — A father is facing consequences after his car was stolen with his child inside. According to the Arlington Police Department, on Sunday one of their officers was flagged down by a vehicle owner whose car was stolen after he left it idling with his child inside just after 6 p.m.
WJLA
WATCH: Baltimore firefighters welcome fallen member's stepdaughter at school
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The stepdaughter of a Baltimore firefighter killed in the line of duty received a warm welcome Monday on her first day of school. Firefighters stepped up to form a long line of extended support for Mila. She was also handed a flower bouquet. Mila's stepmom,...
WJLA
Two Bethesda boys charged with spray painting graffiti, vulgarities on school buildings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Bethesda boys have been arrested and charged with three incidents of vandalism at Pyle Middle School. Montgomery County Police officers responded in June, July, and August to reports of vandalism at the school in the 6300 block of Wilson Lane, according to a police statement.
Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
WJLA
Building collapses at construction site in Pennsylvania; Search ensues for missing worker
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities said emergency crews are at the scene of a building collapse at a bread and roll manufacturer's construction site in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Officials said it happened around 2:15 p.m. EDT in Chambersburg, which is in Franklin County. A spokesperson for Martin's Potato...
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
WJLA
Loudoun Co. high school choral director honored as Virginia Region 4 Teacher of the Year
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Jordan Markwood, the fine arts department chair and choral director at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, is Virginia's 2023 Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Region 4 encompasses school divisions in the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page,...
Woman hit by flatbed truck while riding bike killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another cyclist has been killed in the DMV, this time in a crash in Montgomery County. Police and first responders were sent to the 5200 block of River Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit by a truck while riding her bike. When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) arrived on scene, they found the woman dead, and she was pronounced on the scene.
