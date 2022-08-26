Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
NBCMontana
Butte teenager dies after taking synthetic drugs
BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.
NBCMontana
Montana builds business relationship with Lithuania
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is building new relationships with Lithuania to produce a virtual series promoting the laser, photonics and optics industries. The Montana Department of Commerce, the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance and the Lithuanian Laser Association are working on this project while building a relationship between Montana and Lithuania through a business network and academic contacts.
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
NBCMontana
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Review to host humor writing contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Review is hosting the Montana Prize for Humor, a writing contest with a $1,500 prize on the line. The money is split between three categories: true stories, figments of imagination and poetry. Winners will be published in the winter and spring issue for 2023.
NBCMontana
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park mapped at 1,698 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown less than an acre in the past few days. Overnight infrared mapping shows the fire is 1,698 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning in the North Fork portion of the park, in the Quartz Lake drainage....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
NBCMontana
Butte high school students donate $4,500 of supplies to younger students, teachers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Teachers and students at six Butte Elementary Schools have a total of $4,500 worth of new, free supplies. The Interact Club of Butte took all summer to plan a darts and corn hole tournament, and collected donations and sold water at the farmers market. These supplies...
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
NBCMontana
$146K in grant funding helps 4 communities grow
Missoula, MT — Four Montana communities will be sharing $146,000 in grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The grants will help with the planning of critical infrastructure along with community development. The Montana Department of Commerce made the announcement Monday. The four areas getting the funding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
I-15 resurfacing work completed through Wolf Creek area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Resurfacing work is mostly complete on two Interstate 15 bridges through Wolf Creek. Montana Department of Transportation said the interstate is back to two lanes in each direction through the Wolf Creek area. Crews plan to return this fall for minor work to finish the project,...
NBCMontana
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
NBCMontana
Potentially record breaking temperatures this week
Today will be a really nice day across western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 80s mainly area wide with mostly clear skies. High pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise to the 90s and even low 100s across western Montana. We'll be hot and dry for most of the week, aside for a slight chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Thursday.
Comments / 0