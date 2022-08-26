ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Two-A-Days: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

By Anthony Mitchell
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors made a playoff run that ended in the Class 3A quarterfinals. But, with an upperclassmen-heavy squad, the Warriors are aspiring to string together another good season and advance even further.

One of the major focal points of this squad is offense. The team averaged 34 points per win while only scoring an average of 16 per loss. Leading the way under center is Tyler Smith. The senior totaled over 2,800 total yards and 32 total touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing last year. Also back for Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the wide receiver duo of Jake Hamilton and Scott Kroll.

With 28 upperclassmen, the Warriors can hope their experience can push them over the hump. Many of this season’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton experienced the two losses to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, including the postseason loss that ender their season. But, the Warriors are not letting that deter them and are using the loss for motivation as well as solidifying their identity this season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton kicks off their season on the road at Le Mars on August 26th.

