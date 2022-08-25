ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Osceola County still needs at least 30 more school bus drivers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers can still see the sign that reads “desperately seeking bus driver” outside the school bus compound on Simpson Road. Despite months of job fairs and incentives, Randy Wheeler with Osceola County Schools Transportation Services said there are currently 23 bus routes that still do not have drivers.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando

Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Family’s attorney speaks out after video shows deputy shoot man to death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office release video Friday that captured the moment a deputy opened fire, killing 28-year-old Bryan Richardson. Deputies said Richardson, and the man on the ground blurred out in the beginning of the video, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, are brothers. [TRENDING: Missing...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL

Community Policy