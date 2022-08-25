Read full article on original website
Man critically hurt in head-on crash with bus on SR 407 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a head-on crash with a charter bus on State Road 407 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes between State Road 528 and State Road 405, closing...
Orange County deputy cruiser responding to call hits vehicle, crashes into light pole, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit another vehicle while responding to a call before crashing into a light pole early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Corona Drive. [TRENDING:...
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
Melbourne Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorized Wheelchair Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their dog were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the scene,...
Osceola County still needs at least 30 more school bus drivers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers can still see the sign that reads “desperately seeking bus driver” outside the school bus compound on Simpson Road. Despite months of job fairs and incentives, Randy Wheeler with Osceola County Schools Transportation Services said there are currently 23 bus routes that still do not have drivers.
VIDEO: Florida Door Dash driver steals package from home, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Video taken from the front porch of a Florida home shows a Door Dash driver drop off an order and then stealing a package near the door, according to the sheriff’s officials. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Moises Rios Avila delivered food to...
Palm Bay Fire Rescue Officials Seek Owner of Great Dane Hit By Vehicle On Emerson Drive
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Fire Rescue Units from Station 3 responded to a call regarding a Great Dane who had been struck by a vehicle around the 100 block of Emerson Drive. According to Palm Bay Fire officials, the dog is currently in...
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Man arrested in Ormond Beach is person of interest in Lake double homicide, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man arrested in Ormond Beach after a woman was found dead inside a crashed car has been named as a person of interest in the deaths of two people in Lake County. Roger Gilbert, 35, was arrested Friday inside a Dollar Tree following a...
Orlando man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Davenport, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Aug. 18, nearly a month after a Georgia man was found dead in Davenport after a carjacking, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Tyrell Johnson, 20, is facing multiple charges following the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown, including...
Arrest made in connection with arson at historic Orlando ice cream shop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for setting fire to Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop in Orlando. Alfred Jerome Kirkland was arrested in connection to the arson, according to the arrest affidavit. The iconic ice cream shop,...
Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
Family’s attorney speaks out after video shows deputy shoot man to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office release video Friday that captured the moment a deputy opened fire, killing 28-year-old Bryan Richardson. Deputies said Richardson, and the man on the ground blurred out in the beginning of the video, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, are brothers. [TRENDING: Missing...
Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
