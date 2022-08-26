Read full article on original website
Maine gas price drop below $4 a gallon
The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.99 a gallon as of Tuesday. However, prices sit nearly a dollar above the average one year ago. Nationally, the average price for...
Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle
RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
60 gallons of oil, fuel spill into Songo River after boat fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) – Dozens of gallons of oil and fuel leaked into the Songo River in Naples Tuesday night after a large boat, other watercraft and a dock caught fire. One neighbor says the fire was so big, he thought it might have been the woods outside his house.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison crash
HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Sunday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say a 31-year-old man was operating an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road. He was thrown from the...
2-year-old drowns in Auburn swimming pool
Auburn (WGME) -- A child in Auburn is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Crews were called to a home at Dillingham Hill Road on Saturday for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool. Responding officers started emergency life-saving...
Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force
GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
'Extreme caution': Dog-killing toxic algae may have formed at Maine recreation area
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Officials say toxic blue-green algae may have formed at the Twin Brook Recreational Facility in Cumberland. Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesizing bacteria called cyanobacteria. It exists in all Maine lakes but is harmless in low concentrations. However, when the population of this bacteria explodes...
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students
RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
Norway arson suspect allegedly poured gas on mattress and lit it on fire
NORWAY (WGME) -- An Oxford County woman is accused of setting her mattress on fire on purpose, which then destroyed her entire apartment building in Norway. Police charged 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor with arson. She's being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail after investigators say she poured gasoline...
Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
'It's inhumane:' Elderly, disabled tenants at Franklin Towers left without power for days
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- The power is still out at Franklin Towers in Portland following Friday night's storm. A fix isn't likely to happen for another week or two. The outage starts on the 7th floor and goes all the way up to the 16th floor at the very top, but just inside the apartment units.
Virginia governor stumping for LePage in Lewiston next week
LEWISTON (WGME) -- One of the nation's most high-profile governors will campaign for former Governor Paul LePage next week. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is stumping for LePage in Lewiston on September 7. Youngkin is making the rounds stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidates in left-leaning states. According to an email for...
Conviction, sentence overturned for Maine man accused of killing neighbor with machete
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man who was once convicted of murder is now walking free because of a judge's mistakes. A jury found Bruce Akers of Limington guilty of murder in January 2020 for the death of his neighbor, and he was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
'I didn't believe her:' Neighbors shocked after Norway woman allegedly sets home on fire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Court documents are providing more details about a woman who is accused of burning down her apartment building in western Maine over the weekend. Court documents say 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor told a police officer that she poured gasoline on her bed and lit it on fire.
