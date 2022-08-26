ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, ME

WPFO

Maine gas price drop below $4 a gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.99 a gallon as of Tuesday. However, prices sit nearly a dollar above the average one year ago. Nationally, the average price for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
RAYMOND, ME
WPFO

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison crash

HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Sunday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say a 31-year-old man was operating an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road. He was thrown from the...
HARRISON, ME
WPFO

2-year-old drowns in Auburn swimming pool

Auburn (WGME) -- A child in Auburn is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Crews were called to a home at Dillingham Hill Road on Saturday for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool. Responding officers started emergency life-saving...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force

GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students

RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
RICHMOND, ME
WPFO

Norway arson suspect allegedly poured gas on mattress and lit it on fire

NORWAY (WGME) -- An Oxford County woman is accused of setting her mattress on fire on purpose, which then destroyed her entire apartment building in Norway. Police charged 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor with arson. She's being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail after investigators say she poured gasoline...
NORWAY, ME
WPFO

Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Virginia governor stumping for LePage in Lewiston next week

LEWISTON (WGME) -- One of the nation's most high-profile governors will campaign for former Governor Paul LePage next week. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is stumping for LePage in Lewiston on September 7. Youngkin is making the rounds stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidates in left-leaning states. According to an email for...
LEWISTON, ME

