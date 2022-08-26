ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WRAL News

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
INCOME TAX
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The proposed...
LANSING, MI
WRAL News

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud

DURHAM, N.C. — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL News

'Turbulent times' for state NAACP as civil rights group loses tax-exempt status

The state’s largest civil rights organization suffered a big blow just months before the mid-term elections. The Internal Revenue Service revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The revocation took place earlier this year, but was only made public by the IRS this month.
POLITICS
WRAL News

NC Rep. Hanig switches chambers with Senate appointment

CURRITUCK, N.C. — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years. Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city

JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
JACKSON, MS
Community Policy