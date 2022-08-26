Read full article on original website
Related
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that stood...
Biden condemns 'sickening' attacks on FBI following Mar-a-Lago search and slams GOP over January 6
CNN — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the attacks on the FBI following the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are "sickening," and offered scathing criticism of Republicans in Congress who have not condemned the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. "It's sickening...
Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns...
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The proposed...
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud
DURHAM, N.C. — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
'Turbulent times' for state NAACP as civil rights group loses tax-exempt status
The state’s largest civil rights organization suffered a big blow just months before the mid-term elections. The Internal Revenue Service revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The revocation took place earlier this year, but was only made public by the IRS this month.
New complaint alleges 'massive fraudulent scheme' by NC political donor recently released from federal prison
Greg Lindberg, the North Carolina businessman accused of trying to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner, raided his own insurance companies in a “massive fraudulent scheme,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court. The regulator alleged that Lindberg, once North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC Rep. Hanig switches chambers with Senate appointment
CURRITUCK, N.C. — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years. Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent...
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0