Logan Baines
4d ago

Unless you are apart of the cook team or booth crew for the BBQ competition, I never saw a reason why someone would pay a ticket to linger at the park in 90 degree heat to watch food you can’t partake in and left to the mercy of over priced food/trinket vending.

memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
actionnews5.com

4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ. Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
WREG

Raleigh shooting leaves one hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh left one person injured, authorities confirm. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Janssen Drive. Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Saint Francis hospital. This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is provided.
DeSoto Times Today

Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant

As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
WREG

Could a curfew curb youth violence in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis-based group trying to curb violence against and among youth is calling for more action and says stricter enforcement of a curfew could help. Kenny Lee, Vice President of Ride of Tears, an organization bringing awareness to children lost to gun violence, wants action. “We’re tired! We are tired of being sick […]
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
actionnews5.com

Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WREG

West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found

UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WREG

Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
desotocountynews.com

Green T Road surfacing work starts

Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
actionnews5.com

MLGW resumes disconnections Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday. MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs. However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online. Interested customers must pay a minimum...
WREG

Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
