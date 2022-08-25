Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Dry Morning and Afternoon Before Shower and Storm Chances Roll in This Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping out the door this morning, we will be remaining dry, but that will be short lived as high pressure will be exiting our region and a low pressure system continues to inch its way towards us. Temperatures have already reached near 70 degrees. Some places are already up and over the 70 degree mark. That is pretty impressive considering that at this time yesterday our temperatures struggled to make it above 60 degrees. It’s still feeling quite muggy too. Last night we saw those dewpoints in the upper 60s and that continued into the overnight hours. At this hour they are in the upper 60s and unfortunately that will continue into this evening. Some of us may even have dewpoints over the 70 degree mark as we head through the course of today.
wagmtv.com
Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
The Presque Isle Fire and Police departments responded to an overnight fire on Academy Street. According to Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White, crews responded to a fire at 12 midnight to 180 Academy Street. The building is owned by AMHC and houses some clients. White says everyone made it out of the building safely. He says the cause of the fire appears to be an air conditioner that malfunctioned. He says the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated. There are no reported injuries. There is minimal water damage to the building.
wagmtv.com
Silver Alert Issued for Fort Kent Man
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 81-year-old of Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent. Flagg was last seen on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am. He is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his...
wagmtv.com
Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -NASA is hoping to launch its Artemis I rocket day, an unmanned mission to orbit the moon and then return to Earth. It is the first flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that will take humanity to the moon. The plan is that this will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wagmtv.com
United Way Telethon 2022 - WAGM and United Way Partnership
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Thursday September 1st, WAGM and the United Way of Aroostook will be holding our 2nd annual telethon to benefit the United Way of Aroostook. This year, the money raised will be going toward Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Last year, just over 27,000 dollars was raised to support programs and projects that the United Way of Aroostook helps fund. According to Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook, the partnership between WAGM and United Way has been vital to not only help raise money, but also raise awareness about what this organization does.
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday Emergency Room Visits
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 70% percent of medical reasons people visit the emergency department can be taken care of at a walk in clinic or by calling your primary care physician. Part of the reason behind this high percentage rate is confusion on when to go to the emergency department.
Comments / 0