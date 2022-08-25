PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping out the door this morning, we will be remaining dry, but that will be short lived as high pressure will be exiting our region and a low pressure system continues to inch its way towards us. Temperatures have already reached near 70 degrees. Some places are already up and over the 70 degree mark. That is pretty impressive considering that at this time yesterday our temperatures struggled to make it above 60 degrees. It’s still feeling quite muggy too. Last night we saw those dewpoints in the upper 60s and that continued into the overnight hours. At this hour they are in the upper 60s and unfortunately that will continue into this evening. Some of us may even have dewpoints over the 70 degree mark as we head through the course of today.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO