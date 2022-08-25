Read full article on original website
Related
Sunny Anderson Received Support From A Fellow Chef After Clapping Back At Twitter Haters
With her varied history on The Food Network over the years, we can safely say one thing about Sunny Anderson: The chef knows how to garner a fan base. The former Air Force radio host has been making a name for herself on The Food Network since 2005 and has been a semi-regular guest chef and judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" since 2014 (per IMDb).
Why Bobby Flay Needed His Own Stunt Double For 'Bobby & Sophie'
Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, are business partners who sound like best friends. Not only do they share a podcast, but they also just launched their own Food Network show, "Bobby and Sophie On the Coast." Though Flay is a New York native, his co-star currently lives in Los Angeles, where she is also a community journalist for ABC7 (via Food Network).
Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Daphne Oz's Anniversary Post
College was a pivotal time for Daphne Oz — not only was it where she was inspired to jump-start her career in nutrition when she wrote her book, "Dorm Room Diet" in 2010 (via HarperCollins Publishers), but it was also where she met her now-husband, John Jovanovic. Jovanovic and Oz met at Princeton University, and have since married after being college sweethearts (via The New York Times).
Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Trisha Yearwood's National Dog Day Pic
These days, most pet-owning chefs are more than happy to share their puppy (or other animal) love with their fans. It's gotten to the point where the mere mention of a pet's name instantly recalls their celeb-chef owner. For instance, Bobby Flay's cats are a known part of the chef's story, and many recognize Nacho and his compatriots as a constant means to relate to one of their favorite chefs. Until recently, the same was so true of Martha Stewart's cat, Princess Peony, who was mourned by Stewart and her fans alike.
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order
Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram Isn't Sure How To Feel About Ree Drummond's Grilled Doughnuts
When it comes to round food, people have a lot of opinions. For being the same shape as planet Earth, a peace symbol, and the table that King Arthur's knights famously sat around, a circle can be a very divisive shape. No, literally — a circle is really easy to divide; look at pizza. And pies. And cake. But when you get down to the little round foods, things don't divide up so nicely. Take a bagel, for instance. Even splitting it between just two people is tricky business — if you do it crosswise, who gets the top and who gets the bottom? And if you divide it lengthwise, spreading your cream cheese across that crescent-shaped surface is so awkward.
A Subway Favorite Might Just Be On Its Way Back
Over 50 years ago when Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca started their first Subway restaurant, they put some core values and principles in place. These included providing exceptional service, providing the highest-quality menu items at affordable prices, and continuing to improve (via Subway History). Following these core values has ensured the restaurant's success over the years. Now with over 40,000 restaurants in the world and an ever-expanding menu, those core values still seem to be in place.
How Nadiya Hussain Made Mary Berry Cry While Filming GBBO
When the announcer named Nadiya Hussain the triumphant winner of "The Great British Bake Off" in 2015, the baker's life changed forever (per Nadiya Hussain). She explained, "All I remember is handing the trophy back to Paul and saying 'are you sure you haven't made a mistake?'" After her win, Hussain went on to write cookbooks, children's books, novels, starred in her own cooking shows, and writes a weekly column in The Times. Her numerous successes have pushed her to set other goals for herself, always reaching higher and further than before, inspiring the world with her authenticity and love of baking.
Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way
Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?
The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
What Happened To Wicked Good Cupcakes After Shark Tank?
In 2013, mother-daughter duo Tracey Noonan and Danielle Desroches had a fast-growing, Massachusetts-based cupcake business called Wicked Good Cupcakes that was becoming too much for them to handle. They turned to "Shark Tank," known for publicizing some of the best foods, for help. Tracey and Danielle appeared on the show...
What We Know About Marcus Samuelsson's New NYC Restaurant
Marcus Samuelsson has worked his way into becoming a superstar chef and currently owns several restaurants, including perhaps the most well-known, Red Rooster Harlem. Additionally, he owns and operates Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House in the Bahamas, Marcus Montreal in Canada, and over a dozen restaurants in Scandinavia (via Samelsson's website). The Ethiopian-Swedish chef has established himself as a main fixture in the New York City restaurant scene having received a three-star review from The New York Times, in addition to winning the James Beard Foundation Award for "Best Chef: New York City" (via Samuelsson's website).
Instagram Is Freaking Out About Crumbl Cookies' Fall Flavor
The most delicious way to track the changing of the seasons is by eagerly awaiting the arrival of new menu items on at our favorite restaurants. For a long time, the official start of fall for some foodies has been whenever Starbucks brings back its Pumpkin Spice Latte which was first sold to customers in 2003, according to CBSNews. These days, restaurant chains from IHOP to Dunkin', and even local coffee shops and bakeries, usher in the cooler months with a selection of seasonal options.
The Type Of Ice Cream Michael Symon Swears By
Summertime is for trips to the beach or lake, barbecues with friends and family, and ice cream. The weather is never too cold and your belly never too full to say no to ice cream year-round — but in the warmer months, the treat feels like less of a splurge and more of a necessity to beat the heat, especially as cities break heat records around the globe (via NPR).
Whatever Happened To Peter Pan's Whipped Peanut Butter?
While there is evidence of peanuts being ground up for consumption as far back as the Incan civilizations, the modern form we all know as peanut butter can be attributed to a few people who pioneered the peanut butter-making process. In America, these included John Harvey Kellogg, who produced peanut butter in 1895 (via The National Peanut Board), and George Bayle, who created his own version of the nutty goodness and sold it as a snack in St. Louis in 1894, per The New Yorker. When Joseph Lambert, an employee at Kellogg's Battle Creek Sanatorium, produced a machine to make the product on a larger scale, peanut butter became an affordable alternative to meat, especially during World War I (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Crumbl Cookies Is Re-Releasing A Classic Flavor With A Brand New Twist
Crumbl Cookies, an immensely popular cookie company, has locations throughout the United States where it sells a rotating selection of giant, decadent cookies. Fans enjoy several cookie flavors like milk chocolate chip, pumpkin chocolate chip, brownie batter, cookie butter lava, and peanut butter cookies and cream, all sold in Crumbl Cookies' signature pink boxes (via Crumbl Cookies' website).
Alex Guarnaschelli Just Solved TikTok's Biggest Cast Iron Issue
Raised with a culinary education given by the late esteemed editor Maria Guarnaschelli, her daughter Alex Guarnaschelli has exotic spices coursing through her veins. As an accomplished chef, Alex has cooked across the pond in Paris at the legendary Michelin three-star restaurant Guy Savoy before becoming executive chef at Butter in New York City circa 2003. Still at the helm, Alex has created a stylish niche restaurant serving greenmarket ingredients on its seasonal menu.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0