Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Nick Trattner ready to lead Iowa men’s cross country team

Last season, Nick Trattner burst onto the scene for the Iowa men’s cross country team. The Naperville, Illinois, product placed second in the 2021 season-opening Hawkeye Invite and set a personal best in the 6,000-meter race. Trattner continued his success throughout the fall and was Iowa’s top performer in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey midfielder Lokke Stribos prepared for fifth season

Lokke Stribos isn’t your typical college field hockey player. The midfielder from Brussels, Belgium arrived in Iowa City in fall 2018 and has been a mainstay ever since. Lokke started every match at left back for the 2021 squad that peaked at No. 1 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll and won the Big Ten regular season title. She netted eight goals and notched two assists for eighteen total points her fourth year, earning her second team All-Big Ten honors.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Nico Ragaini not listed on Iowa football’s Week 1 depth chart

Nico Ragaini’s name was missing from the depth chart Iowa football released Monday. The senior wideout was a projected starter on the two-deeps the Hawkeyes distributed in March and July. In Ragaini’s stead are sophomores Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson. Bruce was bumped into a starting role in place...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer trounces DePaul, earns second win of season

Iowa trounced the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes held 62 percent of possession and outshot the Blue Demons, 20-4, en route to a 4-0 win. Iowa tallied goals from Kyndal Anderson, Josie Durr, and Camille Welker in the first half, with freshman Kellen Fife scoring her first career goal at Iowa in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer vs. DePaul

The Iowa Hawkeye woman’s soccer team defeated the Chicago DePaul Blue Demons, 4-0, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. With the Hawkeyes holding the lead all throughout the game, four different players scored all four of Iowa’s goals, three of which were scored in the first half. Scoring the first goal for Iowa was Kyndal Anderson, assisted by Elle Otto. Josie Durr scored the second goal assisted by Otto and Samantha Cary. The third goal scored by Camille Welker brought the score to 3-0 at the end of the first half. Kellen Fife scored for Iowa in the second assisted by Hailey Rydberg.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Cheese the day

Employees prepared pizza at Pagliai’s Pizza in Iowa City on Tuesday. Nang Nguyen, who has worked at the restaurant for over 18 years, said he enjoys working with his coworkers and has become friends with recurring customers. Pagliai’s Pizza has been in Iowa City since 1957.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms

As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa City’s Latino Fest animates city streets

Dancers donned in colorful traditional clothing skipped and swayed to folk tunes enlivened by quick drumbeats outside the Pedestrian Mall on Saturday as part of the celebration of Iowa City’s Latino Festival. The audience was moved into cheering and clapping, and many rushed onto the stage to join the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Third finalist for Vice President of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine Dean Selwyn Rogers discusses equity, healthcare plans for UI

The third finalist candidate for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, Selwyn Rogers Jr., focused on equity in health care during his open forum in the Medical Education Research Facility on Monday. “We’re all striving to achieve equity in the spaces...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hinson and other Republicans poke holes in Biden’s agenda ahead of midterms

Republicans are aiming to campaign on a few ideas to push their red wave this midterm election, which comes on the heels of dissatisfaction with Biden’s administration. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, held her second annual barbecue bash on Sunday afternoon at the Linn County Fairgrounds, in hopes to garner support for her re-election in the midterms this November. About 750 people attended the rally.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI announces Selwyn Rogers Jr. as third candidate for vice president of medical affairs, College of Medicine dean

Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the third finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. Current Carver College of Medicine Dean and Vice President of Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February and will continue to hold his position until his successor is hired.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Coralville fashion designer brings adaptive clothing to customers

After Coralville resident K. Fox could not find comfortable clothing to wear with a stomach disorder in fast fashion stores, they created their own brand –– Eightfold Fox. “Naturally, I gravitated towards making sure that [the clothes] did not press on my stomach, and they weren’t one size fits at one time because that’s very uncomfortable for me with my digestive disorder,” Fox said. “You can adjust that for whatever size you are that day and it’s going to look fantastic on you.”
CORALVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author | Michelle Huneven

On April 26, author Michelle Huneven released her fifth book Search based on her time on a search committee. Huneven is a veteran of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, as she both received her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa and served as a visiting professor in the spring of 2011. Huneven was born in Altadena, California, a mile from where she lives now with her husband and nine chickens. She has received the GE Younger Writers Award, a Whiting Award for Fiction, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. For many years her “day job” was reviewing restaurants and writing about food for the Los Angeles Times, the LA Weekly, and other publications. Among other awards, Huneven has received a James Beard award for her food journalism. She is presently teaching creative writing to undergraduates at UCLA.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

University of Iowa’s Cambus uses new job incentive strategies amid staffing shortages

Recent staff shortages in Cambus, the University of Iowa’s transportation system, is prompting on-campus employers to find ways to entice students to apply. There is a much higher demand for the services that the UI offers, including public transportation with most COVID-19 restrictions lifted and classes back to in-person, but Cambus, as well as other on-campus jobs, is struggling to find employees.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI professor Megan Gogerty turns pain into joy with new Riverside Theatre production

Megan Gogerty, associate professor of instruction at the University of Iowa, said she has experienced a terrible year. Without going into too much detail, Gogerty said she faced difficulties in her personal life. Rather than letting it negativity get the best of her, Gogerty wrote a one-woman play that will premiere on Sept. 9 at Riverside Theatre.
IOWA CITY, IA

