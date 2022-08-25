Read full article on original website
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Padres owner on Fernando Tatis Jr.: 'I believe in him as much as I ever have'
This time last season, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was nearing the end of an All-Star season, quickly climbing up the ladder of budding MLB superstars. Having missed the first half of the 2022 season recovering from wrist surgery, the buzz surrounding Tatis' return was palpable, especially after the Padres added All-Star Juan Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Though, as we all know, Tatis won't return to the Padres' lineup this season after being hit with an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.
