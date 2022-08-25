This time last season, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was nearing the end of an All-Star season, quickly climbing up the ladder of budding MLB superstars. Having missed the first half of the 2022 season recovering from wrist surgery, the buzz surrounding Tatis' return was palpable, especially after the Padres added All-Star Juan Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Though, as we all know, Tatis won't return to the Padres' lineup this season after being hit with an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO