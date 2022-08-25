Read full article on original website
Memphis organization works to improve adult literacy rates and erase stigma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South is working to improve adult reading rates and erase the stigma surrounding learning how to read at an older age through their adult literacy program. Rhiannon Lewis Defeo is a volunteer tutor for Literacy Mid-South and Beonka Powell is Defeo’s learner. “I went...
A 'home for historical stories' | Civil rights icon celebrated at fifth annual 'Ruby Bridges Reading Festival'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legacy of a civil rights icon was celebrated for the fifth time with a festival dedicated to literature on Saturday. The National Civil Rights Museum hosted it's annual "Ruby Bridges Reading Festival" to a packed crowd ready to hear from a long-time advocate of both literacy and equal rights.
Ransom: 3 more suburbs side with TVA, but do they know about the alternative?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more suburbs (Germantown, Bartlett, and Lakeland) caved in to pressure from the TVA Tuesday night, rather than trying to learn and understand more about the alternative. They claim they're acting in the best interest of their citizens, but are they?. My guess is if those...
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library
HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
MUS' Tyler Perry, Makhi Shaw form dynamic backfield duo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High school football season is underway and if you want to have success between the lines, it’s best to have chemistry with your teammates. The chemistry couldn't be better in Memphis University School's backfield. When it comes to MUS football in 2022, you can expect...
Shelby County suburban governments vote for MLGW to continue TVA partnership
Suburban leadership voted at Collierville town hall on Monday. During the last four years especially, a rigorous debate has focused on MLGW and the TVA.
Steve Mulroy says tackling crime is the focus as he officially takes D.A. seat Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steve Mulroy, the first democrat in decades to hold the county's role as a top prosecutor, is officially taking office Thursday. He will hold the Shelby County District Attorney General title for the next eight years. During his campaign, he promised a number of things like...
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
MSCS offering a new tutoring program to help improve TCAP scores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they are starting strong this year to make sure students are prepared for TCAP testing in the spring. A new tutoring program is being offered to families to make sure kids have all the skills they need to pass the test.
Henry Avenue shooting leaves one dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One victim of a shooting was transported to Regional One early Sunday evening, but did not survive their injuries, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded to the 3300 block of Henry Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. There is no suspect information...
Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update following week-long closing
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert shut down all clerk offices last week to catch up on the backlog, which also includes dealer auto packs. She gave an update Monday.
