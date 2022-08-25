ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis organization works to improve adult literacy rates and erase stigma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South is working to improve adult reading rates and erase the stigma surrounding learning how to read at an older age through their adult literacy program. Rhiannon Lewis Defeo is a volunteer tutor for Literacy Mid-South and Beonka Powell is Defeo’s learner. “I went...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library

HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
HERNANDO, MS
localmemphis.com

MUS' Tyler Perry, Makhi Shaw form dynamic backfield duo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High school football season is underway and if you want to have success between the lines, it’s best to have chemistry with your teammates. The chemistry couldn't be better in Memphis University School's backfield. When it comes to MUS football in 2022, you can expect...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

MSCS offering a new tutoring program to help improve TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they are starting strong this year to make sure students are prepared for TCAP testing in the spring. A new tutoring program is being offered to families to make sure kids have all the skills they need to pass the test.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Henry Avenue shooting leaves one dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One victim of a shooting was transported to Regional One early Sunday evening, but did not survive their injuries, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded to the 3300 block of Henry Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. There is no suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
