Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest servers ran at a 30-percent lower tick rate than the original Splatoon

A data miner has revealed somewhat disheartening information about the tick rate of the demo server used for Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest last Saturday, Aug. 27. As reported by My Nintendo News, data miner OatmealDome posted a graph showing the tick rate of the World Premiere Splatfest servers versus Splatoon 2’s servers. Tick rate refers to the speed at which information is sent between a client, or each individual Splatoon player in this case, and Nintendo’s servers, which are hosting the game. Tick is measured in hertz, abbreviated as hz. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the more frequently information is updated between the client and the server, resulting in a smoother and more even network experience.
Dragalia Lost set to shut down in November

Nintendo’s mobile crossover action RPG, Dragalia Lost, will be shutting down in November 2022. This follows the developer’s notification to players in March where they were told the game will be discontinued at a later date. Now, Nintendo has finalized the date, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 30.
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want

When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite

With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best

Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?

Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?

Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms

A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event

Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?

Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
SNK vs. Capcom could make a return in the future due to fan and developer interest

Speculation about a new SNK vs. Capcom game or some kind of classic re-release was rampant at Evo 2022 since both companies collaborated for a special set of promo posters featuring each other’s characters. And now, SNK producer Yauyuki Oda has fanned those flames further by hinting that both SNK and Capcom likely have an interest in bringing the crossover back.
Here are the full patch notes of Saints Row update 1.04

Developer Volition has now released update 1.04 for the reboot of Saints Row, known as the game’s hotfix #1, where several bugs causing game crashes were addressed. The new update, which is sized around 5GB is now available for download for both the reboot’s PC (via Epic Games Store) and PlayStation versions. One of the main issues that is now being fixed by the hotfix includes the error that causes a crash whenever a player uses the Star Launcher. This occurs when the user does customization with it but is now solved thanks to the hotfix.
Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod

While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
CS:GO’s Source 2 engine could be coming soon, leaks suggest

Another set of leaks is pointing to Valve’s Source 2 engine possibly coming to CS:GO in the near future. The 1.36.8.4 form of the game, which is reportedly a Source 2 port of CS:GO, was played on the 730 App ID on Steam, which is a regular version of the game that players use, according to a leaker called Aquarius.
