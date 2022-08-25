ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CSN first day of classes, providing services to students

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

