“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
Formula One pre-registration sales fund one million meals for Nevadans in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In just 24 hours after launching its “Priority Interest List” pre-registration, Formula One said it’s raised enough to donate one million meals to those in need in Southern Nevada. On Monday, Formula One enabled fans to join the Priority Interest List by...
CSN first day of classes, providing services to students
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
Annual Nevada Donor Network gala raises awareness of saving lives through donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Donor Network hosted its annual "Inspire" gala in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. The event raises awareness about saving lives through organ donations. Attendees could enjoy a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner, and live entertainment from Nick Petricca of Walk the...
Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”...
Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
Henderson Hospital nurses say more needs to be done to address staffing issue
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Short staff and overrun by patients, nurses at Henderson Hospital say they refused to clock in for their scheduled shift Sunday after learning their assigned workload. The nurses say every one nurse was assigned to eight patients at a time. News 3 concealed their identities...
28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance festival returns this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Knights, kings, and queens are getting ready to take over Sunset Park this fall. The 28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance fair returns to Las Vegas on Friday, October 7th, and will run through the 9th. The three-day festival has been coming to town for...
Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
Health insurance premiums are going up soon for some CCSD teachers, the impact on staffing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health insurance premiums will go up soon for many teachers in the Clark County School District. A health insurance non-profit health insurance provided to our educators announced the changes earlier this month. Last week was the deadline to enroll for THT Health. Since then, several...
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
UNLV begins Fall 2022 with one of largest first-year student groups in its history
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV welcomed students back on Monday for the first day of the Fall 2022 semester. The university will have around 4,300 first-year students, among the most ever in UNLV history. The campus is full of students again, with enrollment expected to top 30,000 students this...
UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
Clark County, Las Vegas fire crews respond to fire at coffee roasting building
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a business fire Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a building located near Nellis Blvd and Carey Ave. According to officials, bystanders reported someone inside the structure once...
Las Vegas police welcomes 49 new police recruits during recent graduation ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a welcome like no other: Metro police wrapping up a 6-month academy through video. A reminder of what the class of 2022 has already accomplished. "As put by Mother Teresa, love can not remain by itself. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service," says class speaker Cruz Littlefield.
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead teaches civics class to aspiring US citizens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hopes to prepare aspiring US citizens by teaching them a civics class on Monday. This was in partnership with the Immigrant Home Foundation, where she prepared students for their upcoming citizenship test. Burkhead says she is grateful for the opportunity...
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
Former VGK Ryan Reaves visits Boys & Girls Club to celebrate game room donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knight fan favorite Ryan Reaves spent one last day with the kids of Las Vegas before heading to New York to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Reaves helped the kids at the James Boys & Girls Club celebrate a game room...
