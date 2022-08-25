Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
KAKE TV
Kansas couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
WIBW
18-year-olds arrested after gun shot at pedestrians in front of officers
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 18-year-olds from Lawrence were arrested over the weekend after a gun was shot at a group of pedestrians in front of police officers. The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 29, with a plea to criminals - do not run. When committing a crime in front of law enforcement, they will catch and arrest the criminal.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
KCTV 5
Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Police: Missing patient, employee from Osawatomie State Hospital located
Multiple law enforcement and Kansas state agencies were involved Monday morning in the search for a missing patient and employee from Osawatomie State Hospital. The pair was located and arrested.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
KCTV 5
Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last 83 days, family members say they’ve waited for justice after a driver hit and killed a man who was walking near Blue Ridge Boulevard, not far from the Truman Marketplace in Grandview. Relatives say 42-year-old Robert Gatewell had nine children. According to...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
KCTV 5
Inmate dies in cell at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - Per protocol, an investigation is underway after an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died in his cell Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Ricardo Carlos Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning. Staff began lifesaving measures and that effort continued after EMS arrived. Ultimately, however, Ramirez was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
KCTV 5
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Home run ball taken from teen at Royals game on...
