cleveland19.com
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain City Schools confirmed Monday a high school safety officer is on paid administrative leave during an excessive force investigation. According to a news release, the actions called into question took place Aug. 25 as the officer was responding to a fight between students in the women’s restroom.
cleveland19.com
67 teenagers have ‘spent more than one day’ in office building this year per Cuyahoga County officials
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates continues to push for answers, hoping to help homeless children in Cuyahoga County. Last week, we told you the heartbreaking story of one mother who’s fighting for her teen battling severe mental illness. With no where to go, we discovered he was one...
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County K-9 Miner dies 2 weeks after medical issues force him to retire
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of 11-year-old K-9 Miner on Aug. 30, just two weeks after he retired. Unforeseen medical issues forced Miner into early retirement on Aug. 16, GCSO said. [ Geauga County K-9s Argo and Miner...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
cleveland19.com
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
cleveland19.com
Several CMSD schools receive new names
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools have been given new names, due to board policy which prohibits naming schools for people who have enslaved others, participated in the oppression of women or other minority groups or belonged to a supremacist organization. The name changes were...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first proposals for spending what is left of Cleveland’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars has been set by Mayor Justin Bibb’s strategic team, and the heavy focus in on housing. Cleveland was given the eighth largest pot of federal dollars from the...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
14 indicted in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking ring
Over a dozen suspects face charges for their alleged involvement in a local drug trafficking ring.
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
cleveland19.com
Ohio City Mobility Study: last day for public to submit issues is Aug. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to build a safer neighborhood that is easier to get around, Ohio City Inc. and 3MPH Planning are conducting a mobility study. The mobility study allows people who live in Ohio City to submit where issues exist around the area. This includes, “an...
cleveland19.com
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
cleveland19.com
1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020. Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common...
cleveland19.com
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the 13500 block of Superior Avenue Tuesday morning and police said one victim died from his injuries. East Cleveland police said they were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, one...
cleveland19.com
4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
cleveland19.com
Solon Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Sept. 1
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police confirmed the department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the area of Aurora Road and the commercial business district on Sept. 1. Police said the checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the community on the dangers of drunk driving.
cleveland19.com
3 injured after small plane makes ‘emergency landing’ at Mayfield Middle School
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City School officials said a small plane made an emergency landing at the middle school on Tuesday morning. A statement from the district said the plane made the “emergency landing” in the lower football field behind Mayfield Middle School along SOM Center Road at around 11:10 a.m.
