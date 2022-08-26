ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis in May posts record $2.2M in red ink for 2022

By Bill Dries
 5 days ago

The Memphis in May International Festival finished its relocated 2022 edition in the red by $2.2 million, according to unaudited figures in the festival’s annual report presented Thursday, Aug. 25.

Some kind of fiscal loss was expected in June when combined attendance figures from both the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — the two signature events of Memphis in May — posted the lowest figure in more than 20 years.

The combined attendance figure from June was 115,000, compared to 175,330 in 2019 and 178,478 in 2018.

All Memphis In May activities were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic shutdown. The festival took a $1.8 million loss as a result, which had been the previous record for red ink prior to the 2022 figures.

A smaller schedule of events were held in 2021 as the COVID pandemic continued but the shutdown had been lifted.

The dollar figures in Thursday’s annual report show $10.6 million in total revenues for the entire month of activities including BSMF and barbecue contest, which were relocated to Tiger Lane at Liberty Park because of the $62 million redesign of Tom Lee Park.

The revenues compare to $12.9 million expenses.

“In 2022, the organization incurred elevated operational expenses due to the additional costs related to producing the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at a different venue,” the report reads. “Additionally, the location outside of the festival’s traditional home in Tom Lee Park and Downtown was not as attractive to fans, resulting in decreased attendance.”

The festival events line item was the top source of revenue and the top expense item, drawing $8.3 million in revenues and expenses of just over $6 million.

The festival revenues for 2019 — a record in the 45-year history of MIM and the last festival before the pandemic — were about $100,000 more than the 2022 revenues.

But the festival events expenses for 2022 were $2.3 million higher than the $4.3 million in festival events expenses in 2019.

Other 2022 revenue line items were down by more compared to the same line items in 2019.

Sponsorships dropped by about $800,000, contributions by $20,000 and other income by $343,000. And the festival’s “unrestricted investments income” that posted a $34,625 positive figure for 2019 took a $238,788 loss this year.

The cost or expense of international performers and educational programming, the second highest expense in 2022 and 2019, rose by $650,000 to $4.8 million in 2022 by the unaudited figures.

