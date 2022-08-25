ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Honda announced in partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), it will be building a $4.4 billion plant in the U.S. early next year. Along with a tweet from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, followed by a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine, all indications are this plant is coming to Ohio.
cleveland19.com

Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Berea police, kayaker free goose trapped in fishing line

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police officers and a kayaker worked together to free a goose which had fishing line wrapped around its legs. Berea police said together they corralled the goose and cut off the fishing line. “Please help us keep this area a great place to enjoy for...
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Rain, thunder on Tuesday before drying out for afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air will work in from west to east this afternoon. The clouds break up and the humidity level lowers. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The front will be out of area by this evening taking the threat of rain and storms with it. It’ll...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet start to the week, sunshine has returned to northeast Ohio. The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty comfortable for the next seven days. Highs will be in the 70s and...
ENVIRONMENT
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is now offering appointment-only flu vaccinations at several locations. Patients can either schedule the appointment online at MyChart or by phone. “Every year thousands of people are hospitalized as a result of the flu. It is a highly contagious respiratory infection that should not...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rain caused another combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie. Because of the sewage outfall, a public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach urging visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in poor health, to temporarily avoid coming in contact with the water.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
CLEVELAND, OH

