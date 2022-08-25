Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
cleveland19.com
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Honda announced in partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), it will be building a $4.4 billion plant in the U.S. early next year. Along with a tweet from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, followed by a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine, all indications are this plant is coming to Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first proposals for spending what is left of Cleveland’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars has been set by Mayor Justin Bibb’s strategic team, and the heavy focus in on housing. Cleveland was given the eighth largest pot of federal dollars from the...
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
cleveland19.com
Berea police, kayaker free goose trapped in fishing line
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police officers and a kayaker worked together to free a goose which had fishing line wrapped around its legs. Berea police said together they corralled the goose and cut off the fishing line. “Please help us keep this area a great place to enjoy for...
cleveland19.com
Rain, thunder on Tuesday before drying out for afternoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air will work in from west to east this afternoon. The clouds break up and the humidity level lowers. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The front will be out of area by this evening taking the threat of rain and storms with it. It’ll...
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later. Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet start to the week, sunshine has returned to northeast Ohio. The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty comfortable for the next seven days. Highs will be in the 70s and...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is now offering appointment-only flu vaccinations at several locations. Patients can either schedule the appointment online at MyChart or by phone. “Every year thousands of people are hospitalized as a result of the flu. It is a highly contagious respiratory infection that should not...
cleveland19.com
Greater Cleveland Food Bank in need of donations ahead of winter holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Makia Tell goes to a food pantry in Euclid at least once a week. She said it’s helped her put food on the table for the past few months. “It’s great for people like me that is on assistance and people who are elderly and can’t get around,” Tell said.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
cleveland19.com
3 injured after small plane makes ‘emergency landing’ at Mayfield Middle School
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City School officials said a small plane made an emergency landing at the middle school on Tuesday morning. A statement from the district said the plane made the “emergency landing” in the lower football field behind Mayfield Middle School along SOM Center Road at around 11:10 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
cleveland19.com
Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rain caused another combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie. Because of the sewage outfall, a public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach urging visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in poor health, to temporarily avoid coming in contact with the water.
cleveland19.com
3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
