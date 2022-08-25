ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

850wftl.com

Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSL prepares for new residential bulk trash collection program

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – The City’s new waste collection program begins next week and includes changes to the way bulk waste – individual items too big to fit into a cart – will be picked up for disposal. These new procedures are aimed at keeping PSL clean and beautiful and to eliminate unsightly piles of large items in neighborhoods.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer

Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
FELLSMERE, FL
wflx.com

Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

You can once again see sea turtles receiving care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues, specifically a pumping system that brings in water without enough salt.
JUNO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.

WEST PALM BEACH -  A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

