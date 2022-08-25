Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs. Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22.
Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
In some cases, the contractor dug massive holes in homeowners' backyards and left piles of debris around the project site before abandoning his duties.
850wftl.com
Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
treasurecoast.com
PSL prepares for new residential bulk trash collection program
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – The City’s new waste collection program begins next week and includes changes to the way bulk waste – individual items too big to fit into a cart – will be picked up for disposal. These new procedures are aimed at keeping PSL clean and beautiful and to eliminate unsightly piles of large items in neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
cw34.com
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
sebastiandaily.com
Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer
Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
Florida man fatally shoots friend after forgetting his gun was loaded
A Florida man was shot and killed by his longtime friend after the friend forgot his gun was loaded and thought he was "dry-firing" when he shot the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cw34.com
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
wflx.com
Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach
You can once again see sea turtles receiving care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues, specifically a pumping system that brings in water without enough salt.
Worker killed in industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach
One man has died following an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
850wftl.com
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
Florida Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Defrauding Homeowners In Pool Scheme
More than a hundred victims gave Brian Washburn and his wife thousands of dollars in down payments on pools and wound up with either unfinished construction, leaving giant holes in their yards or never even heard from the company again.
cw34.com
Man who tried to damage cars at dealership caught on camera
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in tracking down a vandal. The sheriff's office shared a photo of a man who tried to steal and damage cars at Luxe Motorcars on Okeechobee Boulevard, just east of N. Congress Boulevard.
wflx.com
Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
For more than a year, an ambulance driver from Wellington has been pushing for the arrest of what he calls a road rage driver in a deadly crash. A crash happened back in April 2021 along Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach and Broward County line. Prosecutors charged Gregory Lowe...
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in wildlife refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County.
He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.
WEST PALM BEACH - A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
Comments / 0