ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside chef wins prestigious California sustainability award

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JITqH_0hVg6rcP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2K6A_0hVg6rcP00
Chef Davin Waite prepares mackerel for a sushi dish at his restaurant Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub in Oceanside. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Davin Waite, executive chef and co-founder of three Oceanside restaurants, has been honored this month by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award.

Waite is the co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot, a plant-based zero-waste restaurant. The award recognizes Waite's sustainable efforts to reduce waste, improve recycling and manage the travel impacts of his businesses.

"Chef Davin Waite epitomizes the sustainability ethos; it is genuinely a part of every aspect of his being, including cooking. He embraces total utilization and zero-waste cooking as well as dedicates time and resources to volunteer and educate people on this subject matter whenever possible: whether it’s other chefs, culinary professionals, or youth at the local elementary schools," CalTravel said in a statement.

Waite was the only California chef honored in this year's awards, which will be presented at the organization’s 39th Annual California Travel Summit Oct. 3-5 in Palm Desert. This year, CalTravel named nine honorees in the fields of travel advocacy; homeless advocacy; diversity, equity and inclusion practices; best workplace, and more.

Joe Terzi, the former president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, was also honored by CalTravel with the Brad Burlingame Award. This is given to an individual or organization that has elevated travel and tourism advocacy in California by setting an example of commitment, generosity and effectiveness. Terzi was recognized for his continued commitment to promoting tourism, even after he retired from the position at the local tourism marketing agency in January 2020.

That was Terzi's second retirement. He began his hospitality career with ITT Sheraton Corporation in 1972, rose through the ranks and eventually was promoted in 2002 to senior vice president for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he remained until his initial retirement in early 2009. But he was quickly recruited to the tourism authority that same year and led the agency for a decade.

Also honored in the 2022 CalTravel Awards is the San Diego Convention Center for its advocacy for the homeless. During the first year of the pandemic, the shuttered convention center housed more than 4,000 individuals and helped more than 1,300 individuals and 43 families find permanent or longer-term housing. For more details, visit caltravel.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California

Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 422-Unit Luxury Rental Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division, and PGIM Real Estate, the $208.7 billion real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, have announced a new joint venture to develop The Lindley, a 37-story, 422-unit multifamily rental community in San Diego, Calif. The Lindley, which is the first Toll Brothers Apartment Living project in the city of San Diego, is being financed through a $187 million construction loan facility from BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo. The equity and debt were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department in collaboration with the PGIM Real Estate Capital Markets Team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Oceanside, CA
Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Society
City
Palm Desert, CA
Oceanside, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
coolsandiegosights.com

Online petition to reopen the Starlight Bowl.

The historic Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park has been out of operation since 2011. The organization Save Starlight has been working diligently to bring this beloved open air amphitheater back to life!. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider signing this online petition. Add your voice to others who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tourism#Sustainability#Food Drink#Shootz Fish Beer#Plot
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
townandtourist.com

25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
johnnyjet.com

Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
DEL MAR, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebeet.com

San Diego Creates Plan to Cut Meat and Dairy Consumption for Climate Change

Although the United States government has taken steps to reduce climate change risk factors, recent rulings from the Supreme Court have troubled environmentalists and sewn doubt that the U.S. will achieve 50 percent emissions by 2030. Now, San Diego’s city council plans to help the country protect the planet and reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
47K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy