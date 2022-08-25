ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FELhm_0hVg6pqx00

Roxbury residents frustrated Mass and Cass encampments have returned 01:49

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.

You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury.

"If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership.

The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner football.

"I don't feel safe anymore because a lot of these individuals are hallucinating," DaRosa said. "They're pulling out knives. They're using syringes as weapons and they're becoming more and more violent."

Despite attempts by the city to clean up Mass and Cass, the throngs of people have returned with their tents and umbrellas.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the warm weather brings more of the homeless outdoors, many openly using drugs as crews try to clean up the trash left behind.

Businesses in Boston's South End say it's disheartening seeing the situation along Mass and Cass hasn't gotten any better.

"They cleaned it up and then the next day it's right back out there again," said restaurant owner Nicole Leo. "We do have a lot of people coming into the alleyways and going to the bathroom and still leaving a lot of needles there."

Leo says she's still finding syringes in her planters.

Officials describe this as a humanitarian crisis. Residents and business owners alike are losing hope for a solution.

"Look how far we've gotten," Leo said. "Not very far in the last two years."

Comments / 68

ohpls
4d ago

Half empty, dying shopping malls should be re-purposed and used to house, by force if necessary (change the law), give them psych help, etc. One on south shore, metro west, north shore.

Reply
19
leumas65
4d ago

Meanwhile condominiums are being built in every community in Massachusetts to house refugees and illegals while veterans and americas homeless live in the gutter

Reply(3)
20
fedup!
4d ago

PUT them to WORK and give them soup and grill cheese sandwiches! Start by making them clean up their wonderful little democratic community they have set up for themselves there!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless

Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

'Don't get #Storrowed,' state warns during Boston move-in week

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for "Storrowing." The Massachusetts Department of Transportation sent out a simple reminder Monday for the thousands of people who are moving into a college dorm or apartment around Boston as September approaches: "Don't get #Storrowed."Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.MassDOT is asking anyone who knows someone moving to the area to spread the word. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Families still homeless after fire at Revere apartment building

REVERE - Garina Derdha says her family needs help now. "My son was begging me to go home. It's not easy for our son living in one room," she cried. She is one of nearly half a dozen families still waiting for temporary housing after a fire in the Waters Edge Apartments on Ocean Ave in Revere. It's been two months and she still has not received any help or financial assistance from property management to find a new place to live. "I am hoping to find a place, we are still looking because we have no other options. The...
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Warner
Person
Michelle Wu
thelocalne.ws

Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike

This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
ROWLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu asks for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking for federal help after the MBTA announced service cuts due to staffing shortages. Last week, the MBTA said it did not have enough bus drivers and would need to cut more than 40 bus routes in the city. The agency also announced it would extend reduced service on the subway into the fall. Wu asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for help staffing both the rail and bus networks. 
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Homelessness#Melnea Cass Boulevard#Darosa Teaches Pop Warner
miltontimes.com

Stop watering you lawn but start watering trees

Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip. Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
MILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
whdh.com

Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools have hundreds of job openings to fill

BOSTON - Boston's first day of school is fast approaching, but there are still hundreds of jobs to be filled.The district has about 900 job openings - including 240 for teacher positions. Some of the job titles posted in just the past week include lunch monitors, librarians, theater teachers, counselors, social workers and substitutes. BPS says it plans to fill the openings by September 8, which is when students in grades 1-12 report. Click here to take a look at the job listings. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy