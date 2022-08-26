Fed up with cracks in streets? Help is on the way with sealcoating by city

Maricopa neighborhoods will be getting road maintenance beginning next month and lasting into next spring.

The city announced that its paving contractor, Sunland Asphalt, has submitted its schedule for pavement maintenance. Work includes wide crack treatment, crack sealing and sealcoating. Work will begin on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to finish in March.

The city said traffic through the areas being treated may be impacted and is advising travelers to anticipate additional travel times. Areas undergoing maintenance:

Palo Brea, Sept. 15-Oct. 5.

Bowlin Road, Sept. 6-Jan. 3, 2023.

McDavid Road, Sept. 13-Jan. 5, 2023.

Senita neighborhood, Sept. 16-Jan. 19, 2023.

Sorrento neighborhood, Oct. 18-Feb. 10, 2023.

Glennwilde neighborhood, Nov. 4-March 2, 2023.

