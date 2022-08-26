ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Alcohol charges possible in Fort Atkinson-area crash

By By Steve Sharp Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325MOI_0hVg6mS000

FORT ATKINSON

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near County C that caused one person to be flown from the scene via medflight.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Travis Maze, a caller reported witnessing a hit-and-run crash in the area of Highway 12 and Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:49 p.m.

“A witness was behind the suspect vehicle, giving us updated information as they were traveling eastbound on Highway 12,” Maze said. “The caller advised that the driver was driving erratically and was in and out of their lane of traffic.”

Maze said that as deputies were en route to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they were told by the caller on the line that the suspect’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle head-on at Highway 12 and County C at 2:53 p.m.

“The suspect vehicle driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was transported by medflight with serious injuries,” Maze said “A deputy made contact with the driver at the hospital and determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. We will be recommending criminal charges to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office against this driver.”

Maze said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash at Highway 12 and County C suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver was the only occupant in that vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of two teens outside Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Madison’s north side. According to the Madison Police Department, Jamari Mondie was booked Monday on counts of attempted...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four injured in Wisconsin shooting, investigation underway

CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.
CLINTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, WI
Accidents
Fort Atkinson, WI
Accidents
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Charges#On The Line#Traffic Accident#Onl
nbc15.com

1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
WATERTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WISN

Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
MILWAUKEE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy