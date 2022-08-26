Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant

JANESVILLE

April 21, 1967 was a special day at the then Chevrolet-Fisher Body Assembly Plant in Janesville.

On that day, the 100 millionth vehicle built by General Motors plants in the U.S. rolled off the assembly line here.

Now, that vehicle—a 1967 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Coupe—has made its return to its “birthplace.” It arrived “under the shroud of darkness” Tuesday night via a truck carrier, said Tim Maahs, the executive director of the Rock County Historical Society.

The 100 millionth vehicle, which has about 1,500 miles on its odometer, will be the showcase item at the grand opening next week of a new Rock County Legacies Exhibit. The exhibit follows the history of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW, and will run through September 2023.

The grand opening is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the lower level of the Rock County Historical Society Museum and Visitors Center, 426 N. Jackson St. The event will include live music by Elvis tribute band Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company, artists, food trucks and a “Janesville-made” car show.

Admission will be free for Wednesday’s grand opening. After that, exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through September 2023. Admission after Wednesday is $15 for adults and $11 for children ages 6-17. Children younger than 5 and historical society members are admitted for free.

Tickets are available at the historical society’s visitor and museum center.

About the workers

“The thing that makes this exhibit so special is that it is really about the men and women who worked at the plant,” said Cara Kinzelman, the historical society’s assistant director and curator. “As much as possible, the history is told with excerpts from interviews with employees who worked there as far back as the 1920s and as recently as the 2000s.”

Kinzelman and Maahs discussed the exhibit while sitting at a picnic table on the campus of the Tallman House this week. In a clipboard in front of Maahs were nine pages of “to-do items” to get completed in the next seven days leading to the grand opening.

Work began setting up the GM exhibit when a previous “Star Wars” exhibit was removed July 31.

“I think this is going to stir up a lot of emotion,” Maahs said. “Just reading the stories of these people.”

“We’re taking the angle of the people,” he said. “We’re not celebrating GM.”

Photographs and stories

While the Chevrolet Caprice, on loan from the Sloan Longway Museum in Flint, Michigan, will get visitors’ attention, many other exhibit items are noteworthy.

Former plant employees and family members contributed photographs and stories that will be displayed in a collage titled, “I Am the Legacy.”

Each person’s photo includes their name and dates of employment. The photos were submitted by their family members to honor their memory.

More than 100 artifacts, from 1900-2005, will be part of the exhibit. Those include artillery shells that the plant produced during World War II, original union buttons from the 1930s, and employee tags from Fisher Body and Chevrolet.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union helped develop the Rock County Legacies Exhibit, which started inside the GM plant 56 years ago. The credit union has collected stories, artifacts and mementos for decades for the initial exhibit.

“GM was the perfect group to start with,” said Maahs of the Legacies series. “It focuses on the people of Rock County that were part of these businesses and commercial successes.”

Kinzelman said he believes all Janesville and area residents will find the exhibit informative and entertaining.

“It is a story of determination, perseverance, grit and pride,” Kinzelman said. “It’s a story that I think will resonate with all visitors, whether or not they or their family had a connection to the plant, because it is ultimately the story of our community.”