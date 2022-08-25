POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The proof is in the pudding when it comes to an Idaho State University professor’s book on mathematical proofs. Recently, the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) named Patrick Rault, professor and mathematics and statistics department chair, and his book, “A TeXas-Style Introduction to Proof,” the winner of the group’s Beckenbach Book Prize. Co-authored with Ron Taylor, professor of mathematics at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, the book is a textbook for college-level math students who are being introduced to mathematical proofs for the first time. Mathematical proofs are a carefully crafted series of words and sentences that solve a logic puzzle.

