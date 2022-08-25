Read full article on original website
United Way of Southeastern Idaho to host campaign kick-off breakfast Sept. 13
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. Breakfast will be catered by Thanks a Brunch food truck and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a...
3 things to know this morning – August 30, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Madison County residents will vote on a 2 million dollar school levy today. It helps fund mental health programs, as well as various projects and technology needs for the district. The levy should not add any new taxes or costs.
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Compass Academy in Idaho Falls went into a lockout on Monday morning as a precaution after a student not in school made a threat. Margaret Wimborne, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, says the order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today.
“Let’s Feed a Hungry Child” program benefits Wilcox Elementary School
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – As local learners head back-to-school, members of the community recently pooled their resources to help ensure that no child goes hungry, with a focus on Wilcox Elementary School. Wilcox Principal Krista Campos accepted the donation along with Kim Jackman, Wilcox’s Community Resource Worker. Representatives...
Initial charges in Downard Funeral Home investigation
POCATELLO, Idaho – Bannock County Prosecutors Office has filed initial charges in the Downard Funeral. It comes as Pocatello Police are still investigating the case where rotting bodies were found there. In a press released sent out today, they said the owner and director of Downard Funeral Home is...
ISU Rocket Club competes in Spaceport America Cup for first time
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time in school history, Idaho State University students competed in one of the world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competitions. Earlier this summer, ISU Rocket Club members competed against more than 100 teams from across the globe in the Spaceport America Cup...
Pocatello mayor seeks applications for vacant council seats
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council. Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, September 1, 2022. Pursuant...
National Cinema Day: Watch movies for just $3 this Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Movie theaters across the country are participating in “National Cinema Day,” where movies are just $3. Paramount Theaters, Centre Twin, Blackfoot Movie Mill and Regal Edwards Grand Teton are a few theaters participating in the area. For the $3 ticket price, attendees...
ISU College of Education awards 621 students $500K in scholarships
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the Fall 2022 semester, the Idaho State University College of Education awarded every undergraduate and graduate student a scholarship to defray the cost of their education. The funding ranged from $500 per semester up to a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to students. This funding was...
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. In coordination with East Idaho Railroad (EIRR), the Idaho Falls Street Division will...
Several agencies work together to battle large fire
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Fire) – At 4:24 p.m. this evening the Idaho Falls Fire Department was initially dispatched to a vehicle fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
ISU professor’s book wins award from Mathematical Association of America
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The proof is in the pudding when it comes to an Idaho State University professor’s book on mathematical proofs. Recently, the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) named Patrick Rault, professor and mathematics and statistics department chair, and his book, “A TeXas-Style Introduction to Proof,” the winner of the group’s Beckenbach Book Prize. Co-authored with Ron Taylor, professor of mathematics at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, the book is a textbook for college-level math students who are being introduced to mathematical proofs for the first time. Mathematical proofs are a carefully crafted series of words and sentences that solve a logic puzzle.
