ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTOV 9

The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton celebrating two special anniversaries

Weirton, W.Va. — The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton celebrated their 94th church anniversary along with the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. "We think that should be remembered especially because some of the challenges are still going on," said Bishop Darrell Cummings. There's still marches, there's still challenges going on with people’s safety and things of that nature. Sadly we have become a divided nation."
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Warwood, WV
WTOV 9

Organization aiming to advance women's leadership in communities gathers

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Women for Economic and Leadership Development event took place Tuesday in Wheeling. Its mission is to develop and advance women's leadership to strengthen the economic prosperity of the communities it serves. "There’s always an opportunity to get women more involved,” Erikka Storch, steering committee co-chair...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Inclement Weather#Pocket Change#Wheeling S Heritage Port
WTOV 9

Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris has passed away

Harrison County, OH — Former Commissioner Dale Norris passed away Saturday after a courageous battle with cancer. Norris was elected Harrison County commissioner in 2012, but started his career at the county's highway department working his way up to the title of superintendent. Calling hours will be held Friday...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents cleaning up after heavy rains deluge village

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside residents are cleaning up after torrential rains caused creeks to overflow and basements to flood Monday afternoon. The village received more than two inches of rain in a short time. This was too much for the village’s storm sewer system to handle. As a result, streets were flooded and basements were inundated with water, with levels reported to be as high as 20 inches in some cases.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council will take closer look at proposed ordinances

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed numerous ordinances at its Tuesday meeting, including eight aimed at the city’s parks that were sunshined by Councilman Royal Mayo at the last meeting. All eight of those were tabled by council with the concern raised being that they had not...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WTOV 9

Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Should elected officials be held accountable for recidivism?

WHEELING, W.Va. — After months of increased criminal activity in wheeling, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger made a plea to local legislators and officers of the court to make a change. And the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office heard the message. Schwertfeger made a statement on Aug. 19 after arresting...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy