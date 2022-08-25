Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
WTOV 9
A touching tribute at Harding Stadium this weekend honoring Sheriff Fred Abdalla Sr.
Steubenville, OH — A touching tribute at Harding Stadium this weekend honoring sheriff Fred Abdalla Sr. -- showing the impact that the sheriff had on the Steubenville Broncos Youth Football program. "Them honoring our father like they did today meant a lot and I know this little league program...
WTOV 9
Second round of ARPA money earmarked for beautification of New Martinsville
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of New Martinsville is on its second round of helping local businesses through ARPA funding. With the first round, more than half-million dollars went to local businesses that felt the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the focus is more on cosmetics.
WTOV 9
The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton celebrating two special anniversaries
Weirton, W.Va. — The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton celebrated their 94th church anniversary along with the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. "We think that should be remembered especially because some of the challenges are still going on," said Bishop Darrell Cummings. There's still marches, there's still challenges going on with people’s safety and things of that nature. Sadly we have become a divided nation."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Organization aiming to advance women's leadership in communities gathers
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Women for Economic and Leadership Development event took place Tuesday in Wheeling. Its mission is to develop and advance women's leadership to strengthen the economic prosperity of the communities it serves. "There’s always an opportunity to get women more involved,” Erikka Storch, steering committee co-chair...
WTOV 9
Search continues for those who vandalized building at a cemetery in Bethesda
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The search continues for those involved in vandalizing a maintenance building at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda. The building had every window either knocked or partially busted. There is a reward being offered to anyone giving information that leads to an arrest. If you have...
WTOV 9
New Martinsville focusing on security with money from Port Security Grant Program
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Along the Ohio River in New Martinsville, public spots are not under the necessary surveillance the city needs. That will change soon though, as thousands of dollars are pouring in from the state. The city was granted $137,000 from the Port Security Grant Program. This...
WTOV 9
Update: Seven students treated for injuries in I-70 crash involving school buses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, including two school buses, were involved in an accident along I-70 near the Mall Road Exit in Belmont County on Monday. School buses from Martins Ferry and Bellaire were involved. Seven students from those buses were taken to nearby hospitals for minor, non-life-threating injuries, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris has passed away
Harrison County, OH — Former Commissioner Dale Norris passed away Saturday after a courageous battle with cancer. Norris was elected Harrison County commissioner in 2012, but started his career at the county's highway department working his way up to the title of superintendent. Calling hours will be held Friday...
WTOV 9
Shadyside residents cleaning up after heavy rains deluge village
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside residents are cleaning up after torrential rains caused creeks to overflow and basements to flood Monday afternoon. The village received more than two inches of rain in a short time. This was too much for the village’s storm sewer system to handle. As a result, streets were flooded and basements were inundated with water, with levels reported to be as high as 20 inches in some cases.
WTOV 9
Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council will take closer look at proposed ordinances
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed numerous ordinances at its Tuesday meeting, including eight aimed at the city’s parks that were sunshined by Councilman Royal Mayo at the last meeting. All eight of those were tabled by council with the concern raised being that they had not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Authorities investigating fatal bicycle accident in Columbiana County
Columbiana County, Oh — The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left one person dead in Columbiana County. The crash occurred at around 12:30 Sunday morning on Depot Road south of State Route 172 in center township and involved a bicycle.
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
WTOV 9
Should elected officials be held accountable for recidivism?
WHEELING, W.Va. — After months of increased criminal activity in wheeling, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger made a plea to local legislators and officers of the court to make a change. And the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office heard the message. Schwertfeger made a statement on Aug. 19 after arresting...
Comments / 0