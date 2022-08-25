Weirton, W.Va. — The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton celebrated their 94th church anniversary along with the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. "We think that should be remembered especially because some of the challenges are still going on," said Bishop Darrell Cummings. There's still marches, there's still challenges going on with people’s safety and things of that nature. Sadly we have become a divided nation."

WEIRTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO