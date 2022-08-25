CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure is still positioned near the coast this morning bringing the potential for scattered showers and downpours. Due to the heavy rain yesterday, any additional rainfall could quickly cause problems on the roadways. The best chance of this happening will be near the beaches. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for the early this morning along the coast due to the possibility of minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Overall, today should be much drier with hit or miss storms and peeks of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO