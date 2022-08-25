Read full article on original website
Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, dies
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is remembering a woman it called a “legend in education.”. Dr. Rose Wilder died Tuesday morning, according to a statement released from the district. With her appointment as superintendent in Clarendon School District Two in 1994, Wilder became the first...
Berkeley County Library’s law talk series focuses on starting a business
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is inviting the community to attend their free law talk series today at the Goose Creek Library. The South Carolina Bar and Biering Law Firm are working together to provide free legal education. Starting a business is the theme of...
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
Oceanside’s top-ranked OT commits to Georgia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate Academy senior offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announced his college commitment Monday night. Freeling unrolled a University of Georgia flag to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs in a ceremony at D1 Training East Cooper in Mount Pleasant. ESPN has Landsharks senior as the ninth...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong chances of tropical development by the start of the Labor Day weekend. Most of the attention Monday night was focused on a broad area of low pressure about 875 miles east of...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”. Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday. His home was completely surrounded by...
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
Steel manufacturer expanding operations in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nucor Corporation has announced plans to expand its operations in Berkeley County. The $200 million expansion will add an air separation unit to supply industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operation. The new facility will be operated by Nucor’s subsidiary, UIG, LLC. “Nucor...
Charleston looking to upgrade its electric vehicle charging infrastructure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As more electric cars are hit the road, City of Charleston leaders say they are looking to come up with ways to make sure its network can handle that increased demand. Charleston Sustainability Director Katie McKain said the city is working on an electric vehicle infrastructure...
Police name suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning. Police are looking for Stevion Marsh in the shooting on a charge of murder, Maj. Nelson Brown said. Officers responded to a home on Prine Street at...
Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting. Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.
A few downpours possible near the coast this morning!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure is still positioned near the coast this morning bringing the potential for scattered showers and downpours. Due to the heavy rain yesterday, any additional rainfall could quickly cause problems on the roadways. The best chance of this happening will be near the beaches. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for the early this morning along the coast due to the possibility of minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Overall, today should be much drier with hit or miss storms and peeks of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.
S.C. gas prices remain mostly flat over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.41, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.08...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
